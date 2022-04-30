The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Dameon Pierce
College/University: Florida
Position: RB
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 218 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2018 SEC Freshman of the Week (47-21 win over Tennessee)
Statistics:
- 2021 Statistics > 574 rushing yards on 100 carries (5.7 avg.), 13 rushing touchdowns; 19 receptions for 216 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns; 13 games played
- Career Statistics > 50 games played; 1,806 rushing yards on 329 carries (5.5 avg.), 23 rushing touchdowns; 45 receptions for 422 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns
Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.