The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Name: Dameon Pierce
College/University: Florida
Position: RB
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 218 lbs

Awards & Honors:

  • 2018 SEC Freshman of the Week (47-21 win over Tennessee)

Statistics:

  • 2021 Statistics > 574 rushing yards on 100 carries (5.7 avg.), 13 rushing touchdowns; 19 receptions for 216 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns; 13 games played
  • Career Statistics > 50 games played; 1,806 rushing yards on 329 carries (5.5 avg.), 23 rushing touchdowns; 45 receptions for 422 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

