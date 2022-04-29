The Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Derek Stingley Jr.
College/University: LSU
Position (Texans format): DB
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 190 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2020 First-team All-American (AFCA)
- 2020 First-team All-SEC (AP, Coaches)
- 2019 Consensus All-American
- 2019 First-Team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, SI, Sporting News, USA Today)
- 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year (AP, unanimous)
- 2019 First Team All-SEC (AP)
- 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team
Fun Facts:
- His dad, Derek, played cornerback in college at Purdue before transferring to Triton College to play baseball
- His grandfather, the late Darryl Stingley, was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots out of Purdue in 1973
Statistics:
- Finished career with 73 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 21 passes defensed
- Led the SEC in interceptions with 6 as a freshman
- In 2019, led the SEC and ranked No. 5 in the nation in interceptions (6) and No. 2 nationally in passes defended (21)
- LSU went 20-5 in all 25 games he appeared in
- 2021 Stats: 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble (played in only 3 games in 2021)
Clickhereto join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.