The Houston Texans select Jalen Pitre in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Jalen Pitre
College/University: Baylor
Position: DB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 198
Awards & Honors:
- 2021 All American First Team (AP, AFCA, THe Athletic, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp)
- 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (AP and Coaches)
- 2021 All Big 12 First Team
- 2021 Finalist for 2021 Jim Thorpe
- 2020 First Team All- Big 12
- 2020 AP First Team All-Big 12
Fun Facts:
- Son of Rick and Devita Pitre
- business major
- Completed undergrad degree in August 2020
- Working on a master's degree in educational psychology
Statistics:
- 2021 Statistics
- 76 tackles (57 solo), 18.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions
- The only player in all of D1 FBS football with at least three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions
- Led Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss
- Career Statistics
- 196 tackles (141 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four interceptions, 14 pass defensed, four fumble recoveries
