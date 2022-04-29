The Houston Texans select Kenyon Green in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Kenyon Green
College/University: Texas A&M
Position (Texans format): OL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 323
Awards & Honors:
- 2021 Lombardi Award Finalist
- 2021 AP All‐America First Team
- 2021 Sporting News All‐America First Team
- 2021 Walter Camp All‐America Second Team
- 2021 FWAA All‐America Second Team
- 2021 All‐SEC First Team
- 2021 AP and Coaches' All‐SEC First Team
- 2020 FWAA All‐America First Team
- 2020 Sporting News All‐America First Team
- 2020 AP All‐America Second Team
- 2020 AFCA All‐America Second Team
- 2020 Walter Camp All‐America Second Team
- 2020 All‐SEC Second Team
- 2019 SEC All‐Freshman Team
Fun Facts:
- Grew up a Texans fan in Humble, Texas
Statistics:
- Started all 35 games he played in at Texas A&M
- Started all 12 games at four different positions along the O-Line as a junior (2021)
- Started all 10 games at left guard with 691 offensive snaps as a sophomore (2020)
- Started all 13 games as a freshman (2019)
