The Houston Texans select Teagan Quitoriano in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Teagan Quitoriano
College/University: Oregon State
Position: TE
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 258 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2021 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention
- 2021 Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team
Statistics:
- 2021 Statistics > Played and started in 13 games; 214 receiving yards, 19 receptions, three touchdowns
- Career Statistics > 42 career games, 30 career starts; 40 receptions for 512 receiving yards and six touchdowns
