The Houston Texans select Thomas Booker in the 2022 NFL Draft

Name: Thomas Booker
College/University: Stanford
Position: DL
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 301 lbs
Awards & Honors:
- 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society
- William V. Campbell Trophy finalist (2021)
- Senior CLASS Award first team (2021)
- Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America first team (2020, 2021)
- Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District (2020, 2021)
- All-Pac-12 first team all-purpose/special teams - Coaches (2020)
- All-Pac-12 second team defensive line - Coaches, Phil Steele (2021)
- All-Pac-12 second team defensive line - Coaches, Phil Steele (2020)
- Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week (Nov. 30, 2020)
- All-Pac-12 honorable mention - Coaches (2019)
- Pacific Takes Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2018)
- Jimmy Rogers, Jr. Most Valuable Lineman of Sun Bowl (2018)
- 247 Sports True Freshman All-America Team (2018)
- Three-Time Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll (2019-21)
- Two-time team captain (2020-21)
- Outstanding Senior Award (2021)
- Phil Moffatt Award (2020)
- Frank Rehm Award (2020)
Statistics:
- 2021 Statistics > Started in 12 games; Made a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup
- Career Statistics > 43 games played; 20.5 tackles for loss; 10 sacks; two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble; three blocked PAT
