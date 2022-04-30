The Houston Texans select Thomas Booker in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Name: Thomas Booker
College/University: Stanford
Position: DL
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 301 lbs

Awards & Honors:

  • 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society
  • William V. Campbell Trophy finalist (2021)
  • Senior CLASS Award first team (2021)
  • Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America first team (2020, 2021)
  • Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District (2020, 2021)
  • All-Pac-12 first team all-purpose/special teams - Coaches (2020)
  • All-Pac-12 second team defensive line - Coaches, Phil Steele (2021)
  • All-Pac-12 second team defensive line - Coaches, Phil Steele (2020)
  • Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week (Nov. 30, 2020)
  • All-Pac-12 honorable mention - Coaches (2019)
  • Pacific Takes Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2018)
  • Jimmy Rogers, Jr. Most Valuable Lineman of Sun Bowl (2018)
  • 247 Sports True Freshman All-America Team (2018)
  • Three-Time Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll (2019-21)
  • Two-time team captain (2020-21)
  • Outstanding Senior Award (2021)
  • Phil Moffatt Award (2020)
  • Frank Rehm Award (2020)

Statistics:

  • 2021 Statistics > Started in 12 games; Made a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup
  • Career Statistics > 43 games played; 20.5 tackles for loss; 10 sacks; two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble; three blocked PAT

Related Content

news

5 Draft Week trades culminate with 9 Texans Draft picks

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was busy this week, completing five trades and ultimately selecting nine players in the NFL Draft.

news

DL Thomas Booker sees fit in Houston, reunites with former QB Davis Mills

Thomas Booker says his face lit up when he received the call from the Houston Texans during Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

The Houston Texans select Austin Deculus in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 205th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Austin Deculus from LSU.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

"Well-rounded" TE Teagan Quitoriano the choice in 5th Round

With the second of two fifth-round selections, Houston chose Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano 170th overall.

news

The Houston Texans select Teagan Quitoriano in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select TE Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State.

news

Texans enter final day of NFL Draft with 5 picks

After a pair of Friday trades, the Texans have five picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Trade Recap, Round 5 Pick 150 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans traded up to Round 5 Pick 150 from the Chicago Bears.

news

Texans chose violence: Florida RB Dameon Pierce the Pick in 4th

Florida Gators RB Dameon Pierce is elated to be a Texan, and described his punishing running style.

news

The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select RB Dameon Pierce from Florida.

news

Texans Draft Day 2 | Harris 100 Analysis

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyzes the Texans 2022 Round 2 Draft Picks: Jalen Pitre, John Metchie III and Christian Harris.

