The Indianapolis Colts are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Colts Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on Stroud: "C.J. does such a great job placing the ball where he wants to in the passing game. He can really make a ton of throws. Writing him up and getting to know him with all the interviews and the travel and all that stuff that goes on in that process he was really, really mentally into the game of football. He would love talking ball with us. Sitting around the meetings, sometimes you meet with different draft prospects and they go through their interview or they go through their meeting and maybe they're just interested in that 15 minutes of football talk or whatever. Shoot, before we even got everybody in the meeting and that informal time, C.J. was asking us questions about things and really prides himself on his knowledge of the game. That's obviously showing with the success that he's having this year – having a great year. A really impressive young man. Like I said, he could really spin it. He can really throw the ball. There were a ton of throws on tape, and we were lucky enough to kind of see in person a little bit that were really impressive. He's an impressive young man and having some success. It will be a good challenge for us."