The Jaguars are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Minshew on Watt: "You definitely gotta know where he's at. You've got to have somebody on him. A lot of times you want to have two guys on him. The biggest thing with him is he just doesn't stop. He's going to keep going. The second effort sacks, the cleanup sacks, he gets all those, because he's always working."

Marrone on Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus: "I remember when I came into the division, whenever it was, five or six years ago – the first thing I said was 'holy cow who is this guy? This guy is really good.' He's a guy that plays extremely well. He's got really good strength. Really has a nose for the football. He can do multiple things. He's – I've got all the respect in the world for him. I think when I first came in the league, I'm like this guy is the most underrated guy in league, and I think now everyone knows about him and knows how good of a player he is. He's earned that. He's a guy that outworks a lot of people on the field."

Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash on the Texan WR corps: "Houston's got a lot of talented wide receivers. In my opinion, they're about five deep, and they're doing some things to get all four or five of them on the field at the same time. So we've got to be able to match that athleticism."

Jacksonville LB Joe Schobert on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "You have to try to keep him confined because when he gets outside the pocket, he gets dangerous. When he does, you have to be able to take good angles to get him down. He's elusive. He's a good athlete. He makes a lot of people miss tackles. You have to trust other people on defense are going to be right behind you. When you get there, you can't break down. You have to shoot your shot. If he makes you miss, you hopefully make him stop his feet and hopefully somebody's going to be right there."