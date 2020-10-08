The Jaguars are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew on the Texans defense: "They're a smart team. They're disciplined. Well-coached. They're going to be in the right position. You don't see them get beat from a lack of discipline or anything like that.
Jacksonville offensive coordinator Jay Gruden on the Texans defense: "They have some weapons on defense that can make it difficult for you. They can rush four. They can rush five. They have a unique blitz package as well on third down. They can play man. They can play zone. They've got a lot of different things they can do to you to try to confuse a young quarterback."
Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone on Texans DE J.J. Watt: "He's a guy that can cause problems. He always has and he does a great job in the run game, a great job rushing the passer. He's a leader. He gets going, everybody starts getting hot around him and starts making plays. He's a playmaker and he always has been and I have a ton of respect for him. He's a first-ballot Hall of Fame guy."
Minshew on Watt: "You definitely gotta know where he's at. You've got to have somebody on him. A lot of times you want to have two guys on him. The biggest thing with him is he just doesn't stop. He's going to keep going. The second effort sacks, the cleanup sacks, he gets all those, because he's always working."
Minshew on Watt: "You definitely gotta know where he's at. You've got to have somebody on him. A lot of times you want to have two guys on him. The biggest thing with him is he just doesn't stop. He's going to keep going. The second effort sacks, the cleanup sacks, he gets all those, because he's always working."
Marrone on Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus: "I remember when I came into the division, whenever it was, five or six years ago – the first thing I said was 'holy cow who is this guy? This guy is really good.' He's a guy that plays extremely well. He's got really good strength. Really has a nose for the football. He can do multiple things. He's – I've got all the respect in the world for him. I think when I first came in the league, I'm like this guy is the most underrated guy in league, and I think now everyone knows about him and knows how good of a player he is. He's earned that. He's a guy that outworks a lot of people on the field."
Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash on the Texan WR corps: "Houston's got a lot of talented wide receivers. In my opinion, they're about five deep, and they're doing some things to get all four or five of them on the field at the same time. So we've got to be able to match that athleticism."
Jacksonville LB Joe Schobert on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "You have to try to keep him confined because when he gets outside the pocket, he gets dangerous. When he does, you have to be able to take good angles to get him down. He's elusive. He's a good athlete. He makes a lot of people miss tackles. You have to trust other people on defense are going to be right behind you. When you get there, you can't break down. You have to shoot your shot. If he makes you miss, you hopefully make him stop his feet and hopefully somebody's going to be right there."
Wash on Watson: "He's a true dual-threat. We're going to do everything we can to try and make him a pocket passer. We've got to keep him in the pocket."