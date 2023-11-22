The Jaguars are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson on Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud: "This kid is playing extremely well, he's a very mature individual, he goes a nice job. We peeked at him, but we knew we didn't need one. We always peek at him because it's fun to watch good quarterbacks. It's very impressive what he's doing, for a young player, especially a quarterback in his first year like this, but obviously no surprise. His history, background, track record in college and I think even though we didn't spend a ton of time, you can see his work ethic show up in games. Not really a surprise that he's playing as well as he is."
Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell on Stroud's growth: "A bunch. He was good back then and he's even better now. It's pretty amazing to see him come in and do the things that he's been able to do. He takes care of the ball, he throws the ball wherever he needs to, makes a bunch of plays with his legs and he's a guy that is really putting on great performance's week after week after week. He's a guy that you look at him, you see maturity. I don't know him personally, but you see that when he plays the game, it's not he's running around and all over the place. He's poised in the pocket, he understands where to go with the ball and he trusts his offensive line. He has a run game behind him and he's just making play after play after play."
Jaguars Linebacker Foye Oluokun on Stroud: "The guy can throw the ball down field. He buys some time. The line blocks well. They have a good run game. They're a solid team. If you're not doing what you're supposed to do, yeah, they can get explosives. He's pretty athletic."
Jaguars Wide Receiver Zay Jones on the Texans: "C.J.'s playing really well right now. Their offense looks to be firing. They've got great players as well on their defense. We know that we'll have our hands full."
Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the Texans: "They're playing really good football right now, they've got a good and young team, they're playing really well. It's a team that obviously there's motivation to beat, they beat us here, pretty bad here at home earlier in the season. There's plenty of motivation just in those areas."
Jaguars Tight End Evan Engram on the Texans: "They're making plays. Their quarterback's playing really well. The head coach over there, I've heard nothing but things about him. They're rallying around each other."
Pederson on Houston Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell: "Speed, quickness, size, good route runner, great hands, he can elevate everything you want in a receiver. He does well."
Pederson on Stroud and Dell: "I think that and the scheme they're running, some of the bootleg play action stuff has also helped with that. Those two seem to be dialed in right now."
Caldwell on the Texans' ability to hit explosive plays: "They're dynamic. You can see the speed at receiver, they have a run game that you get the quarterback protected. The quarterback has a strong arm and he drops dimes. There are times he's putting the ball exactly where it needs to be placed. They got us a few times and it was miscommunication, but you have to be on your A-game. If you're one step late or you don't get in the right coverage, they're going to take advantage of it. That's what you got to do, you've got to make sure you're able to get ourselves in the right coverage and go out there and compete."
Pederson on the Texans Offensive Line: "The offensive line is blocking extremely well. I believe Tunsil [Texans T Laremy Tunsil] will be back and when he's playing, he's a tough guy to pass rush against. That helps young quarterbacks."
Caldwell on the Texans offensive line: "Last time we played them, they were kind of banged up. Now they're getting their guys back in there and you can see them starting to gain confidence. When you have a quarterback that's playing as well as he is, it just builds confidence throughout the team. DeMeco [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans] does a good job of leading that bunch. They're playing at a high level right now."
Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor on the Texans Defense limiting explosive plays: "I think they do that well, they play a lot of zone coverage, zone eyes. They're able to see everything in front and rally and tackle, they play with great energy. They gave us a lot of fits the first time through."
Pederson on Texans Defensive End Will Anderson, Jr's growth: "Quite a bit. I think he's really settled into that role, he's fast and he's got good strength and leverage, power, pad level, all that stuff. He's turning into a really good edge rusher."