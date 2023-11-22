The Jaguars are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson on Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud: "This kid is playing extremely well, he's a very mature individual, he goes a nice job. We peeked at him, but we knew we didn't need one. We always peek at him because it's fun to watch good quarterbacks. It's very impressive what he's doing, for a young player, especially a quarterback in his first year like this, but obviously no surprise. His history, background, track record in college and I think even though we didn't spend a ton of time, you can see his work ethic show up in games. Not really a surprise that he's playing as well as he is."

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell on Stroud's growth: "A bunch. He was good back then and he's even better now. It's pretty amazing to see him come in and do the things that he's been able to do. He takes care of the ball, he throws the ball wherever he needs to, makes a bunch of plays with his legs and he's a guy that is really putting on great performance's week after week after week. He's a guy that you look at him, you see maturity. I don't know him personally, but you see that when he plays the game, it's not he's running around and all over the place. He's poised in the pocket, he understands where to go with the ball and he trusts his offensive line. He has a run game behind him and he's just making play after play after play."

Jaguars Linebacker Foye Oluokun on Stroud: "The guy can throw the ball down field. He buys some time. The line blocks well. They have a good run game. They're a solid team. If you're not doing what you're supposed to do, yeah, they can get explosives. He's pretty athletic."

Jaguars Wide Receiver Zay Jones on the Texans: "C.J.'s playing really well right now. Their offense looks to be firing. They've got great players as well on their defense. We know that we'll have our hands full."

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the Texans: "They're playing really good football right now, they've got a good and young team, they're playing really well. It's a team that obviously there's motivation to beat, they beat us here, pretty bad here at home earlier in the season. There's plenty of motivation just in those areas."

Jaguars Tight End Evan Engram on the Texans: "They're making plays. Their quarterback's playing really well. The head coach over there, I've heard nothing but things about him. They're rallying around each other."

Pederson on Houston Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell: "Speed, quickness, size, good route runner, great hands, he can elevate everything you want in a receiver. He does well."