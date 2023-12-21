The latest on C.J. Stroud, a cinematic treatment & awards | Daily Brew

We're just three days away from the game with the Browns.
The Texans will practice again today at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
They did so yesterday without quarterback C.J. Stroud, **who remains in concussion protocol**. Rookie defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. and several others didn't practice either. The full injury report from Wednesday is **HERE**.
The win over Tennessee got the cinematic treatment from the Texans TV crew.
Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who drilled a quartet of field goals on Sunday, was named the **AFC Special Teams Player of the Week** yesterday. Two of those kicks were from 50 yards or longer, including the 54-yard game-winner in overtime.
ANDRE JOHNSON BELONGS IN THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is one of many who believes so, and **he explained why** yesterday.
Sting's a Stud: Coty Davis of Texans Daily **wrote this article** about cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.