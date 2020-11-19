The Patriots are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Nov 19, 2020 at 04:53 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel: "He's a great teacher. His players always play with a lot of confidence. He tells them and shows them what to do and how to do it. He's always very fundamentally sound. He's got a great deal of experience. He's coached many, many different types of players. He'd take that player's individual skills and maximize them within the framework of the scheme that he's coaching."

Patriots QB Cam Newton on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "That's my guy. I just love the player, the person that he's grown to be. His stock is still ascending. I just sit back, man, and admire from afar. He's just a person that has a bright future in front of him."

Belichick on Watson: "You have a very athletic and mobile quarterback that can run, but he really creates more problems when he extends plays and gives these receivers a chance to get open, and extend the play and then he can hit them for big plays. Obviously, he's a dangerous runner and he can pick up first downs and chew up the yardage that way. When he can buy time in the pocket and the receivers have a little extra half a second or second to get open, then that's going to result in some big explosive plays, too. So, the combination of all of it really makes him very difficult to defend. The quarterback's got a great arm. He's big. He's athletic. He's mobile. He's experienced. He's seen all of the different things that teams do against him."

Patriots DB Devin McCourty on Watson: "The thing that sticks out with Deshaun Watson is how many times he either, in the pocket or running, gets hit and you can tell how strong he is. Even last week, the Cleveland game, it looks like it definitely should be a sack and he's able to throw the over route while kind of getting tackled and falling. He has really good strength. Lower-body and upper body strength that you don't always see guys have when they can move as well as he does."

Belichick on Texans WR Brandin Cooks: "Brandin Cooks is a tremendous competitor. Good speed and then can go all day. He has unbelievable endurance, as much as anybody I've been around. He can run go routes all day long if that's what you want him to do. It's like he never gets tired. Very unselfish kid. Smart, competes hard."

McCourty on Cooks: "I love competing against Cooks. One of the best people I've had the opportunity to be around. Works extremely hard. Really motivates and inspires other guys around him, just by his work ethic."

Related Content

news

What are the Ravens saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

The Houston Texans travel to Baltimore for a Week 1 matchup. Read what the Ravens' coaches and players are saying about the Texans before the big game.
news

What are the Jaguars are saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Jacksonville coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 17 matchup.
news

What are the Titans are saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what coaches and players from the Tennessee Titans are saying about the Houston Texans ahead of their Christmas Eve showdown in Nashville.
news

What are the Chiefs saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Kansas City coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 15 matchup.
news

What are the Browns saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what Cleveland Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and some Browns players are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 13 matchup.
news

What are the Commanders saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera and Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 11 matchup.
news

What are the Giants saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the coaches from the New York Giants are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 10 matchup between the clubs.
news

What are the Titans saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and players are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 8 matchup.
news

What are the Raiders saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 7 matchup.
news

What are the Jaguars saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Jaguars coaches and QB Trevor Lawrence are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 5 matchup.
news

What the Chargers are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Read what Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and players are saying about the Houston Texans before the two teams square off in Week 4.
news

What the Chicago Bears are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Read what the coaches and players in Chicago are thinking about the Texans as they prepare for Week 3.
Advertising