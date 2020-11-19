The Patriots are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel : "He's a great teacher. His players always play with a lot of confidence. He tells them and shows them what to do and how to do it. He's always very fundamentally sound. He's got a great deal of experience. He's coached many, many different types of players. He'd take that player's individual skills and maximize them within the framework of the scheme that he's coaching."

Belichick on Watson: "You have a very athletic and mobile quarterback that can run, but he really creates more problems when he extends plays and gives these receivers a chance to get open, and extend the play and then he can hit them for big plays. Obviously, he's a dangerous runner and he can pick up first downs and chew up the yardage that way. When he can buy time in the pocket and the receivers have a little extra half a second or second to get open, then that's going to result in some big explosive plays, too. So, the combination of all of it really makes him very difficult to defend. The quarterback's got a great arm. He's big. He's athletic. He's mobile. He's experienced. He's seen all of the different things that teams do against him."