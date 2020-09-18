The Ravens are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Watson : "He gets better every year. He's a proven quarterback for a reason. It was just one of those days last year. He, to me is like a LeBron James type player in the NFL instead of the NBA. He's a general. He's a point guard out there. We respect his game."

Harbaugh on Texans WR Will Fuller, V : "He's a high yards-per-catch guy, and he's also an excellent contested-catch player. He's one of the best in the league at taking away contested catches; you see his back shoulders and things like that. So, he's a go-to receiver, for sure. Very talented, very fast,definitely someone that we have to mark.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Texans DE J.J. Watt: "He's still wrecking things. He looks quick as ever. Year after year, I've seen him wreck games. Got a very unique style. I told the players, it's like Lamar (Jackson) when Lamar runs the ball. It's really hard to get a good hit on him. He just knows how to defeat blocks and he's very unique. Some people who would try to do that, it would absolutely end disastrously. But he's got the balance, quickness, to set up the offensive lineman or blocker, show him one thing and give him something else. He has a really good instinct on when to take those chances and understands angles in real time. It's hard to get a really crushing block on him because he's a very slippery yet powerful player."