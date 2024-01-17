The Ravens are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on the Texans: "They've steadily improved every single week. I thought they were a very good football team [in] Week One. If you go back and check your records, you'll find that. They haven't surprised me, or they haven't surprised us. They've done pretty much what I thought they were going to do. They are a very good football team. They are very talented. They play very hard. They execute at a high level. C.J. [Stroud] is just doing a phenomenal job. Nico Collins, [a] Michigan guy, man, he's a go-to guy for them. [They have] a lot of skill players [and a] good offensive line playing very physical. [Their] defense is all over the field, as you'd expect, obviously. [They are] just a really good football team."

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson on the Texans: "They are more in sync as a team. I believe [in Week 1] they had new guys getting used to the [new head] coach. They are playing lights out ball right now."

Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith on the Texans: "They do a lot of good things. [No.] 26 [Devin Singletary] is running the ball well. [No.] 7 [C.J. Stroud] is very accurate, and then [No.] 12 [Nico Collins], the receiver, is definitely coming on. The offense is definitely clicking, but we wouldn't want it any other way."

Ravens Safety Geno Stone on the Texans: "They're a whole different team. I feel like C.J. Stroud has come into his own throughout the year. He showed it throughout the whole year, and guys like Nico Collins are starting to step up a lot. Singletary came along, too, from the beginning of the year, so I think that whole group is playing together as a collective group, and they have their confidence, and they have a great coach over there in DeMeco [Ryans]. I think they're just all playing behind each other right now and playing really well."

Ravens Outside Linebacker Odafe Oweh on the Texans: "I feel like [the Texans] are a whole different team, C.J. is a whole different QB. I feel like we woke them up, and we matured them, and he's been balling ever since. I've got a lot of respect for him and everything, but I feel like everyone on that team is a little different. In the playoffs, obviously, people play harder, so we've got to come with a different energy as well."