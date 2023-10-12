The Saints said some stuff about the Houston Texans | Enemy Intel

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen on the Texans: "I'm impressed with their football team. I know the type of team they're going to be. They're in the same mold of the San Francisco 49ers in terms of the way they see their team being built. They're going to run the football. They're going to play-action pass. They're going to be very physical on both sides of the ball."
Allen on the Texans Defense: "They're going to make you earn it, from a defensive perspective. They're going to fly around and be a good tackling team. When they get you into favorable situations, they're going to try to get after the passer."
Saints Quarterback Derek Carr on the Texans Defense: "Very physical. They fly around the football. All 11 hats, you see a ball completed, you see the d-line sprint. They want to make the tackle. You see the linebackers chasing sideline to sideline. The DB's are flying around everywhere. You can obviously tell it's coached. You can tell that they have the right guys in that building that want to do things the right way. And you can 100 percent tell that they believe in their head coach. You can tell as soon as you turn the tape on, you can see the energy from their sideline. You can see the energy that they bring as a defense, and it's fun to watch. If you're a fan of football, you love watching stuff like that."
Allen on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans: "I know DeMeco does a great job of coaching those guys. I know what that culture's like and what that mindset's like and it'll be a tough challenge."
Allen on Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud: "I think he's playing at a very high level. I told the team today that I think the quarterback's playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie. I'm talking about a high level for an NFL quarterback. He's done a really good job of going through his progressions. He knows where to go with the football. He gets the ball out generally in rhythm and timing. He does have the ability to improvise and make some plays on the move. I just think he's operating their offense at a really high level. This guy presents a lot of challenges for us."
Saints Defensive Back Alontae Taylor on Stroud: "C.J. just has to make sure that he comes with his 'A' game because I know we're going to come with ours. Maybe this week will be the week he throws his first pick. He's set records so far and he's playing really well."
Carr on Stroud: "Me and my brother (former Texans QB David Carr), we kind of talked about C.J. before the season. We were talking about quarterbacks. We love this guy. The way he carries himself. The accuracy he throws with. All those things. I think the world of him. I think he's going to be a great player for a long time. What he's done is very impressive. He's doing things that have never been done, and that is awesome."