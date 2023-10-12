The Saints said some stuff about the Houston Texans | Enemy Intel

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen on the Texans : "I'm impressed with their football team. I know the type of team they're going to be. They're in the same mold of the San Francisco 49ers in terms of the way they see their team being built. They're going to run the football. They're going to play-action pass. They're going to be very physical on both sides of the ball."

Saints Quarterback Derek Carr on the Texans Defense: "Very physical. They fly around the football. All 11 hats, you see a ball completed, you see the d-line sprint. They want to make the tackle. You see the linebackers chasing sideline to sideline. The DB's are flying around everywhere. You can obviously tell it's coached. You can tell that they have the right guys in that building that want to do things the right way. And you can 100 percent tell that they believe in their head coach. You can tell as soon as you turn the tape on, you can see the energy from their sideline. You can see the energy that they bring as a defense, and it's fun to watch. If you're a fan of football, you love watching stuff like that."