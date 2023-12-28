The Tennessee Titans are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the Texans: "I don't think they're going to change much. I think that they're going to be ready to go after Sunday's game. There's familiarity. You just looked at them. You just looked at the personnel. Play style. Scheme. Hopefully there's some recall there about who they have and how they like to use them."

Vrabel on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense: "Obviously the year C.J. was having, just only enhances the plays they would run. I don't think it's a completely different offense."

Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen on defending against Stroud: "It's just (about) understanding everything that C.J. can do. He's been a really good player for them this year. He's making a lot of really good throws for them. The thing that stands out is the play extension and keeping his eyes down the field. He hit a ton of plays. We got hit on one obviously in the first game, late in the game. So that's going to be a big thing for us."

Titans QB Will Levis on Stroud: "I'd love to compete with him. He's a heck of a player and I never got the chance to compete against him in college. Watching him from afar and what he's been able to do has been really impressive, so hopefully he's getting better here soon and it would be a lot of fun to compete against him."

Vrabel on Texans wide receiver Nico Collins: "Nico Collins is back. He's having a hell of a year. He's a great receiver."

Titans Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly on playing versus the Texans Defense Sunday versus what they did in Week 15: "We have to do things differently, and we have to do things better."