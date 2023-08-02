The Terminator, Defensive standouts, JG, JV & FV | Daily Brew

Another defensive player who's stood out through the first week of camp has been linebacker Blake Cashman. He was a baller last year on special teams, and this year he's playing in a familiar offense. Remember: in March of 2022, Houston traded a 2023 sixth round pick to the Jets for Cashman. He played a season in New York in the Robert Saleh defense that's very similar to what DeMeco Ryans and company are now running here. I had a fun conversation about some off-field stuff with Cashman. The podcast is below.