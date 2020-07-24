Top Five NFL Families, NRG Home Games, Overall Players according to Madden, More | Daily Brew

Jul 24, 2020 at 01:09 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Each of the past two weeks, I've given you my Daily Brew 5 Top 5s so let's keep it going.

Here are the top 5s that I've done the past two weeks:

  1. Running backs the Texans defense will face
  2. AFC South Non-QB Offensive players the Texans defense will face
  3. Cornerbacks the Texans offense will face
  4. Safeties the Texans offense will face
  5. Offensive lineman the Texans will face
  6. Non-QB offensive players the Texans defense will face
  7. QB the Texans defense will face in 2020
  8. Non-AFC South defensive players the Texans will face in 2020
  9. AFC South defensive players the Texans will face in 2020
  10. Wide Receivers the Texans will face in 2020
  11. Rookies the Texans will face in 2020
  12. Secondaries the Texans offense will face
  13. Edge rushers the Texans offense will face
  14. Road game venues on the 2020 schedule.
  15. "Face in a New Place" (non-rookies) on the 2020 schedule.
  16. "Gone but not forgotten" (players the Texans would've faced but will not in 2020)

This week, let's get rolling with the following…

Top Five Brothers the Texans will face in 2020

Edge rusher T.J. Watt & fullback Derek Watt, Steelers (Defensive star J.J. Watt)
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (Safety Jaylen Watkins)
Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, Titans (Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly)
Safety C.J. Moore, Lions (twin brother safety/special teams star A.J. Moore)
Running back Cameron Scarlett, Titans (Edge rusher Brennan Scarlett)

-----

Top Five non-QB Units the Texans will face…

Honorable Mention:
Green Bay Packers defensive front (Kenny Clark, Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith)
Kansas City Chiefs running backs (Damien Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire)
Minnesota Vikings linebackers (Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr)
Cleveland Browns pass catchers (OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, David Njoku)
Cleveland Browns running backs (Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt)
Tennessee Titans offensive line (Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis)
Baltimore Ravens running backs (Mark Ingram II, J.K Dobbins, Justice Hill)

5. Indianapolis Colts offensive line (Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Anthony Castonzo)
4. Baltimore Ravens secondary (Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas)
3. New England Patriots secondary (Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers front seven (T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt, Cam Heyward, Devin Bush Jr.)
1. Kansas City Chiefs pass catchers (Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins)

-----

Top Five Moments in road venues against road opponents in 2020

Honorable Mention:
Win at Tennessee in December 2019 to give Texans leg up in division
Justin Forsett's Knee was/wasn't down review touchdown on Thanksgiving 2012 at Detroit
J.J. Watt's touchdown catch in Cleveland in 2014 (1st ever thrown by quarterback Ryan Mallett)

5. Win over Pittsburgh in 2002 with THREE defensive touchdowns
4. The Deshaun Watson bus/Andre Hal return game in Jacksonville 2018
3. Sunday Night win in Chicago over the Bears in 2012
2. 31-24 win over the Chiefs in Arrowhead in Week 6 in 2020
1. First ever Texans win at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2015

-----

Top Five Moments at NRG Stadium against home opponents in 2020

Honorable Mention:
2012 overtime win over the Jaguars, just prior to Thanksgiving
Andre Johnson's 12 reception/170 yards/two touchdown afternoon v. Vikings in 2004

5. 2014 beatdown of the Ravens with Case Keenum just out of a deer blind
4. 2016 comeback win on Sunday Night Football v. Colts
3. Win over Patriots in 2019 on Sunday Night Football
2. Lamar Miller 97-yard run v. Titans in 2018
1. 2011 playoff win over the Bengals (first playoff game/win in history of franchise)

-----

Top Five+ Overall Players, according to Madden 2021, that the Texans face in 2020

5. (tie) 96 overall - Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, Packers
5. (tie) 96 overall - Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs
5. (tie) 96 overall - Wide receiver/Weapon X Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
3. (tie) 97 overall - Edge rusher Khalil Mack, Bears
3. (tie) 97 overall - Tight end Travis Kelce, Chiefs
1. (tie) 99 rating - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
1. (tie) 99 rating - Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Patriots

