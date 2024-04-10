Trade talk and wide receiver breakdown | Daily Brew

We're only a handful of days away from the beginning of Offseason Conditioning, and 15 days away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Texans continue to host prospects here at NRG Stadium on a daily basis, and it'll be fascinating to see which rookies will be added to the mix in two weeks. Also, I wonder how many trades Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio pulls off during the Draft. Last April, he made eight Draft weekend trades and wound up selecting nine players overall. The year before, he completed seven trades during the weekend, after pulling off three in 2021.