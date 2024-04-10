 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Trade talk and wide receiver breakdown | Daily Brew

Apr 10, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

wedbrew

We're only a handful of days away from the beginning of Offseason Conditioning, and 15 days away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Texans continue to host prospects here at NRG Stadium on a daily basis, and it'll be fascinating to see which rookies will be added to the mix in two weeks. Also, I wonder how many trades Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio pulls off during the Draft. Last April, he made eight Draft weekend trades and wound up selecting nine players overall. The year before, he completed seven trades during the weekend, after pulling off three in 2021.

Houston made a few transactions on Tuesday, which you can check out HERE.

Our John Harris broke down the current state of the Texans wide receiver corps, and you can read about it here.

Related Content

news

Tuesday Tidbits from the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans creep closer and closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and some youngsters recently got a chance to play Madden 24 against a few players.
news

C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Cody Rhodes and...Sketch  | Daily Brew

Some Houston Texans started working out together, and with a popular streamer. Also, the McNairs have a connection to new WWE champ Cody Rhodes.
news

Let the Good Times Roll | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is riding a high over the most recent bombshell of happiness that came in the form of the Stefon Diggs trade.
news

Wow. | Daily Brew

The busy offseason continues for the Houston Texans, and quarterback C.J. Stroud recently did an interview in a cold tub with actor Kevin Hart.
news

Texans PB&J combos...and prominent re-signings | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans had a pair of productive players re-sign with them, and some peanut butter and jelly combos from the franchise's past were evoked.
news

Dates to know, birthday haircuts and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans revealed their offseason conditioning and OTA dates, and receiver/returner Steven Sims, Jr. recently did something generous in the community.
news

Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

Mingling at the NFL Annual Meeting (which everyone calls 'The owners' meetings' as a nickname), I was consistently greeted with comments like 'what a great season for you guys!' They were very welcome and I savored them.
news

Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

It's Opening Day for the Astros, fans had a lot of questions, and an ESPN personality shared her thoughts on the Texans' chances in 2024.
news

C.J. Stroud udpate, fan questions and McNair chatter | Daily Brew

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a fruitful offseason, fans had a slew of questions, and Cal McNair spoke with Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer. 
news

Changes at top, changes on kickoffs and headed to Canton | Daily Brew

It was a busy morning on Tuesday for the Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL.
news

NFL Annual League Meeting gets started, 'Thrill Ride'...thrills | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual League Meeting is underway in Orlando, and the Houston Texans 'Thrill Ride' is open for business.
Advertising