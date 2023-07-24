Training Camp is here, Vince Wilfork, Eye of the Tiger | Daily Brew

The tight ends will be an interesting group to follow this season. Our very own John Harris broke down current crop right HERE .

Also, J.J. Watt played tight end in high school, a little bit at the start of his college career, and a little bit in 2014 with the Texans. He doesn't have an NFL training camp to attend for the first time since his final year at Wisconsin in 2010. Even then, and the seven or so years before that, he was in some sort of preseason football camp. Here's how he's spending his time...