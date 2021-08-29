Turnovers Costly for Texans vs. Buccaneers 

Since he was hired in late January, Head Coach David Culley has stressed the importance of ball security on offense and getting takeaways on defense.

Saturday night in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers, the Texans succeeded in the latter category and came up short in the former.

Houston lost, 23-16, to the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. The Texans were able to come up with three more takeaways, but they tossed a trio of interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles.

"The first priority on offense is to not give up the ball," Culley said. "We gave it up, way too many times. One is too many."