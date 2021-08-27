Leaders, WR options, the Roof, Tailgating & more | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Leonard Posinski: Dear Drew, I'm a transplanted Houstonian in Dallas. I try to keep on top of what is happening with Texans but it is hard in Cowboys country. I'm an X Oiler Blue Blood turned Texan. What I am reading so far from coaches statements might as well say no comment. Can you give any meaningful updates on DeShaun Watson?

DD: Leonard's question is one that many of you had in this latest batch of mail. I'll let you all decide whether this is a meaningful answer or not.

Watson's been in the building and gone to meetings. According to Head Coach David Culley, Watson's done "what we've asked him to do." At times he's practiced in individual drills during Training Camp presented by Xfinity with the team, but when he's been on the fields lately, Watson's done solo work and thrown with members of the team's strength and conditioning staff. He's listed as the fourth quarterback on the latest depth chart.

John Olthoff: Dear Drew, Do you feel a lot of so-called "experts" are selling Texans short? Might they be a better team than they are given credit for?

DD: It depends on which experts you're referencing. Houston lost a dozen games last year, so naturally, most aren't likely to have high hopes for a 12-loss team. But from what I've seen in May and June and certainly, over the last month in practices and the two preseason games, the lines on both sides of the ball look better.

What's been most encouraging is the volume of takeaways I've seen. They've done it in practice and they've backed it up in two preseason contests. Now, the quarterbacks they've done this against have been Pro Bowlers, but the ability to get interceptions and force fumbles has been impressive.