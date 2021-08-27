 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Leaders, WR options, the Roof, Tailgating & more | Dear Drew

Aug 27, 2021 at 05:05 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Leonard Posinski: Dear Drew, I'm a transplanted Houstonian in Dallas. I try to keep on top of what is happening with Texans but it is hard in Cowboys country. I'm an X Oiler Blue Blood turned Texan. What I am reading so far from coaches statements might as well say no comment. Can you give any meaningful updates on DeShaun Watson?

DD: Leonard's question is one that many of you had in this latest batch of mail. I'll let you all decide whether this is a meaningful answer or not.

Watson's been in the building and gone to meetings. According to Head Coach David Culley, Watson's done "what we've asked him to do." At times he's practiced in individual drills during Training Camp presented by Xfinity with the team, but when he's been on the fields lately, Watson's done solo work and thrown with members of the team's strength and conditioning staff. He's listed as the fourth quarterback on the latest depth chart.

John Olthoff: Dear Drew, Do you feel a lot of so-called "experts" are selling Texans short? Might they be a better team than they are given credit for?

DD: It depends on which experts you're referencing. Houston lost a dozen games last year, so naturally, most aren't likely to have high hopes for a 12-loss team. But from what I've seen in May and June and certainly, over the last month in practices and the two preseason games, the lines on both sides of the ball look better.

What's been most encouraging is the volume of takeaways I've seen. They've done it in practice and they've backed it up in two preseason contests. Now, the quarterbacks they've done this against have been Pro Bowlers, but the ability to get interceptions and force fumbles has been impressive.

I think the Texans can certainly win more games than they did last year.

Terry Garza: Dear Drew, Are the Texans allowing tailgating this season?
DD: Yes. All systems go. Drink a beer for me, please.

Kim Graves: Dear Drew, Will I have to wear a mask at Saturday's preseason game? Thank you.
DD: No. You don't have to. But you're certainly welcome to, if you prefer.

Matthew Gomez: Dear Drew, Will the roof be open this season?
DD: It sure looks like it. As long as the temps are between about 50 and 80 degrees and it's not raining, I think you'll see the NRG Stadium roof open on gamedays.

Related Links

Charles Adams: Dear Drew, What player has the potential to become the leader of the team?

DD: Naturally, Tyrod Taylor is the first one. The quarterback has the respect of the locker room, in addition to being the guy who runs the offense. He's been in the NFL for over a decade and his teammates gravitate towards him. Defensively, Linebacker Christian Kirksey and Safety Justin Reid are a couple of players who are responsible for communicating with the rest of the defense and making sure teammates are in the right spots before the ball is snapped.

Juan Celis: Dear Drew, Besides Brandin Cooks, which other receivers do you think will step into the 2nd and 3rd options?

DD: It looks like Chris Conley and Keke Coutee. The former is a big, fast and athletic guy who's been in the NFL for six seasons. The latter has looked good during Training Camp presented by Xfinity and has been effective on the field when given the chance the last few years. Rookie Nico Collins could certainly crack into that rotation eventually, but right now, I'd say Conley and Coutee are the second and third options, though not necessarily in that order.

Bruce Fox: Dear Drew, What are we going to do with the cornerback position? By the way, it's the Commissioner.

DD: Yes Bruce, I knew it was you. Hope you and Mary are doing great. At corner, the Texans will be shorthanded that first week, because of Bradley Roby's suspension. When he's back, Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King and him, will likely be the lead dogs at the position. Veteran Vernon Hargreaves III is also back. Houston traded with Green Bay earlier this week and picked up cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. The Texans also signed Rasul Douglas, who won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie with the Eagles in 2017.

Related Content

news

Running backs in 2024, tickets & more | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about the team's plans in free agency, places to stay in Houston for a game and a whole lot more. 
news

Path to the Draft, Offseason needs | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about what area needs the most improvement on the team, the last we've seen of the uniforms, DeMeco Ryans and much more.
news

Area to improve in 2024, old uniforms now gone | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about what area needs the most improvement on the team, the last we've seen of the uniforms, DeMeco Ryans and much more.
news

Watch party, roster moves, uniform questions | Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered a variety of fan questions about the new uniforms, the playoffs, the Ring of Honor and much more.
news

Battle Red for playoff game? Cowboys in 2024? | Fans Wanna Know 

Will the Texans wear their Battle Red uniforms on Saturday? If they beat the Browns, who would they play in the second round? Are the Cowboys on the schedule in 2024? Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered these questions and more.
news

Robbery? C.J. Stroud favorite moment, Uni combo for Saturday |  Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud, the Pro Bowl and uniforms.
news

Tank Dell return date, uniform unveiling & more | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about when WR Tank Dell can return to action, what the uniforms will look like in 2024 and much more. Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered those questions.
news

The latest on C.J. Stroud, Kareem Jackson's role & new colors | Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's availability for Sunday's game, what Kareem Jackson will mean to the defense, the new colors in the 2024 uniform and much more.
news

C.J. Stroud status, S.W.A.R.M. meaning, uniform upate | Fans Wanna Know

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, the Oilers uniforms, the Texans uniform change and more.
news

QB outlook for Sunday, Kicking game & tight ends | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans asked Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about the quarterback situation this weekend, the kicking game and more.
news

C.J. Stroud update, Drones, New Uniforms timeline | Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's comeback from a concussion, what's next at the quarterback position, drones, uniforms and more.
news

MVP? A return on the way? Playoff combos? | Fans Wanna Know

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's MVP chances, the possible return of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, the playoff uniform possibilities and much more.
Advertising