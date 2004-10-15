U.S. Women's Soccer credential application

Romeo Crennel announces retirement
After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.
Houston Texans Donate $400,000 to Robb School Memorial Fund
Houston Texans players and staff to "Wear Orange" on Friday, June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Houston Texans Announce 2022 Schedule
The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11.
Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership
The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.
Houston Texans invite fans to the 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite
For the first time, the Houston Texans will host the event at Miller Outdoor Theatre as new players are picked.
Dr. James E. Muntz named Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the year
NFL Physicians Society applauds Dr. James E. Muntz for receiving the Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award.
Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff
The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff today.
Statement from Nick Caserio on Head Coach Lovie Smith
Houston Texans Hire Lovie Smith as Head Coach
The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history. The Texans also promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retained Frank Ross as special teams coordinator.
Houston Texans and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant Program Grant $250,000 to Legacy the School of Sport Sciences
The Houston Texans, in partnership with the NFL/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Grassroots Program, announced a $250,000 grant for Legacy The School of Sport Sciences.