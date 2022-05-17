Up next: Texans OTAs | Daily Brew

May 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans are heading into the final stretch of their nine-week offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) kicking off next week. Teams can conduct a total of 10 OTAs and while no live contact is permitted, 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

"We have what we think is a decent idea of where our team is currently now some of that will sort itself out as we go," General Manager Nick Caserio said after the NFL Draft. "Maybe one player you didn't think was as good as another one ends up passing the other one, that's going to play out over the course of OTAs and even training camp."

Houston's OTA dates are: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9. OTAs are completely voluntary, but the Texans will also hold a mandatory veteran minicamp June 14-16 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Texans wrapped up rookie minicamp over the weekend with drafted, undrafted and tryout players. This week, rookies joined veteran players in the offseason program.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

📸 | Rookie Minicamp: Day 1

Check out some photos from the first day of Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp.

Related Content

news

Lovie Smith Explains Why Rookie Minicamp Was Special | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith enjoyed seeing the newest players up close over the weekend's rookie minicamp.

news

New and old faces on the 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans 2022 Schedule.

news

It's almost here…Texans 2022 Schedule Release | Daily Brew

The Texans will begin selling single game tickets as soon as the 2022 schedule is revealed on Thursday night.

news

Schedule Appetizers | Daily Brew

The 2022 schedule will be unveiled Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

news

Lovie Smith outlines expectations of rookie minicamp | Daily Brew

Lovie Smith can't wait to get to work with the rookies for this weekend's three-day minicamp.

news

$390,000 raised for the Houston Texans Foundation on the green | Daily Brew

The 19th Annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic presented by Houston Area BMW Centers saw the organization raise nearly $390,000 for the Houston Texans Foundation.

news

Mock Draft...of the Texans Schedule | Daily Brew

The when of the NFL schedule hits the airwaves on Thursday, May 12th at 7 p.m. CT. So, get ready to see how close my prediction is to the real thing. I'll be happy with three matches. Let's GO!

news

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo shows off photography skills at NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Instead of watching the 2022 NFL Draft from home, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was on the red carpet in Las Vegas capturing the moments on camera.

news

Post Draft Comparison | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks at the 2022 Texans Draft Class in comparison to draft classes across the league.

news

Texans add DL Adedayo Odeleye through NFL International Player Program | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will receive DL Adedayo Odeleye from the United Kingdom, as part of the 2022 NFL International Player Pathway program, the league announced Tuesday.

news

In Their Own Words: Texans Draftees Describe Themselves | Daily Brew

Each of the 9 Texans Draft Picks from 2022 described who they are as players.

