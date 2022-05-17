Up next: Texans OTAs | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are heading into the final stretch of their nine-week offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) kicking off next week. Teams can conduct a total of 10 OTAs and while no live contact is permitted, 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

"We have what we think is a decent idea of where our team is currently now some of that will sort itself out as we go," General Manager Nick Caserio said after the NFL Draft. "Maybe one player you didn't think was as good as another one ends up passing the other one, that's going to play out over the course of OTAs and even training camp."