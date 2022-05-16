Five things we learned from Texans rookie minicamp

May 16, 2022 at 02:58 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans concluded their three-day rookie minicamp at the Houston Methodist Training Center over the weekend. The roster consisted of nine 2022 NFL Draft picks, 12 college free agents and 10 tryout players. Here are four things we learned:

1. Minicamp is like back-to-school and final exams rolled into one

Head Coach Lovie Smith likes to think of rookie minicamp as more of a rookie "orientation" as players get acclimated to the facility, meetings and schedules but it's also a major cram session.

"Practice-wise, it's an orientation," Smith said. "We're teaching the guys our drills. The early part of practice out there today, we wanted to go through testing and get a baseline of where all of our incoming guys are. What we're trying to accomplish with our practices, with camp as a whole, I mean meetings. As I tell the guys, it's like finals week into two days. We're trying (to get) them to cram as much information as possible. Monday when they blend in with our veterans, they don't want to hear about them being rookies. We're not going to stop, go back."

2. Motown sets the mood

Smith started off practice the way he starts off most of his mornings, with some old-school Motown music.

"I wake up every day to music," Smith said. "I'm a music guy, to say the least. You can tell I'm probably a little bit more towards Motown than rap music, that's probably easy to see. But you kind of start practice off the same way just about everywhere I've been. Thursdays, "Keep on Pushing" by The Impressions. That lead singer, Curtis Mayfield, that's where we start things off."

Smith likes introducing younger players to music of the past and he promised he isn't getting rid of rap and R&B music.

"It was good," DB Jalen Pitre said. "Coach Smith switches it up and is very versatile. I love hearing different genres of music. It was some good taste on the playlist today."

3. Learning from Lovie

LB Christian Harris says he is excited to learn from Smith, who has a history of coaching linebackers who have had success in the NFL. In his 41 seasons of coaching experience, Smith has coached players to 53 Pro Bowls and 17 AP First-Team All-Pro selections.

"Just hearing about the history of the linebackers that have been in this similar defense and have had success like Derrick Brooks and Lavonte David," Harris said. "I mean those are two guys I've watched a little bit. I think in my spot and my role, whatever they want me to do, I feel like I can have a high success rate with that and be very successful, so I want to keep that going."

4. Metchie making progress

WR John Metchie III, a second-round draft pick (44th overall) out of Alabama, was at practice on Friday and is making progress in his recovery from last year's knee injury.

"He's not 100 percent yet, but in time he will be," Smith said. "I don't have that timetable set yet, but in the upcoming weeks we'll be able to tell that a little bit more. For us, he is going to play this year. It's all, as much as anything, about the mental preparation, them catching up, getting in the playbook."

5. Eight is great

Harris has enjoyed being reunited with his Alabama teammate Metchie. Both wore No. 8 in college. Now, they'll both have to wear a new number (No. 8 is taken by DB Terrence Brooks) though they both chose to keep an eight in the new jersey. Harris will wear No. 48 and Metchie is now No. 88 as the two begin the next chapter of their football careers.

"It's exciting," Harris said. "It's truly a blessing to be able to be here. We actually both wore number 8 in college. It's crazy to see it all play out but it's definitely a blessing."

The Texans resume their offseason program on Monday with OTAs (organized team activities) beginning on May 23. Mandatory veteran minicamp will be held June 14 through June 16 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

📸 | Rookie Minicamp: Day 1

Check out some photos from the first day of Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp.

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
22 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
24 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
25 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
26 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
27 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
28 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
29 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
30 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
31 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
32 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
33 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
34 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
35 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
36 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
37 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
38 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
39 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
40 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
41 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
42 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
43 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
44 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
45 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
46 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
47 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
48 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
49 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
50 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
51 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
52 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
53 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
54 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
55 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
56 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
57 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
58 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
59 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
60 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
61 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
62 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
63 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
64 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
65 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
66 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
67 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
68 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
69 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
70 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
71 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
72 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
73 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
74 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
75 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
76 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
77 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
78 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
79 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
80 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
81 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
82 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
83 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
84 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
85 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
86 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
87 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
88 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
89 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
90 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
91 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
92 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
93 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
94 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
95 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
96 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
97 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
98 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
99 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
100 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
101 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
102 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
103 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
104 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
105 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
106 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
107 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
108 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
109 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
110 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
111 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
112 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
113 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
114 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
115 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
116 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
117 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
118 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
119 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
120 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
121 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
122 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
123 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
124 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
125 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
126 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
127 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
128 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
129 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
130 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
131 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
132 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
133 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
134 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
135 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
136 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
137 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
138 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
139 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
140 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
141 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
142 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
143 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
144 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
145 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
146 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
147 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
148 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
149 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
150 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
151 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
152 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
153 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
154 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
155 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
156 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
157 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
158 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
159 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
160 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
161 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
162 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
163 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
164 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
165 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
166 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
167 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
168 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
169 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
170 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
171 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
172 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
173 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
174 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
175 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
176 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
177 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
178 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
179 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
180 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
181 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
182 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
183 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
184 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
185 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
186 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
187 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
188 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
189 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
190 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
191 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
192 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
193 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
194 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
195 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
196 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
197 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
198 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
199 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
200 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
201 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
202 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
203 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
204 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
205 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
206 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
207 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
208 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
209 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
210 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
211 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
212 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
213 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
214 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
215 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
216 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
217 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
218 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
219 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
220 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
221 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
222 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
223 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
224 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
225 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
226 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
227 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
228 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
229 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
230 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
231 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
232 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
233 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
234 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
235 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
236 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
237 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
238 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
239 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
240 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
241 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
242 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
243 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
244 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
245 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
246 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
247 / 247

An image from the May 13, 2022 Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rookie Camp Convenes | Vandermeer's View

In addition to the draft choices and the undrafted college players there are 10 tryout players, including two long snappers and two kickers.

news

Texans to log less air miles in 2022 regular season

Even with an extra road trip in the 2022 regular season, the Houston Texans will still fly fewer air miles than they did in 2021.

news

Rookie Jersey Numbers for 2022 Texans Draft Class Announced

Here are the jersey numbers for the nine Texans rookies who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

GM Nick Caserio Sounds Off on New D-Line Additions

General Manager Nick Caserio shared his thoughts on a pair of new defensive linemen the Texans signed, in Rasheem Green and Mario Addison.

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Shares Insight on Texans Draft

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network huddled with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty in Las Vegas. The Draft Expert gave some opinions on Houston's first-round possibilities, the running backs and receivers available, and the future of QB Davis Mills.

news

Texans Trade Recap | 4-25-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots.

news

OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks' presence brings level of "paranoia" for defenses

Brandin Cooks' presence brings a certain level of paranoia for opposing offenses, according to OC Pep Hamilton.

news

Cheers to Whitney Mercilus Retiring from NFL

Whitney Mercilus retired from the NFL on Wednesday, and his time with the Texans is remembered fondly.

news

Lovie Smith attends Ohio State Pro Day

Head Coach Lovie Smith got a closer look at more NFL Draft prospects during Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday.

news

Lovie Smith, Nick Caserio head to College Station for Texas A&M Pro Day

Lovie Smith's Pro Day tour continued with a trip to College Station on Tuesday.

news

Texans agree to trade for three first-round picks, more

The Texans have made a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Advertising