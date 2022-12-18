Upset bid falls short | Booth Bites

Dec 18, 2022 at 05:22 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

The last two weeks have seen the Texans face two of the best teams in the league and go punch-for-punch until the final moments. Both contests were drama-filled as Houston came up short in crunch time.

It's a testament to the professionalism of the players that despite the fact they've won only once, they play these games like a playoff berth is on the line.

Sunday against the Chiefs was another down-to-the wire affair that could have gone either way.

The Texans forced two takeaways, scoring after each one. They scored first with a Davis Mills-to-Teagan Quitoriano touchdown pass. They sacked Patrick Mahomes twice, including a huge stop in overtime to get the ball with a chance to win. But they still didn't close the deal.

Mills and Jeff Driskel started the game together, with Driskel getting the first snaps. But it was Mills who got the bulk of the reps, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another as Houston tied its season high with 24 points.

Speaking of running, the Texans clawed their way to a 94-yard afternoon highlighted by Royce Freeman carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards. He had some YAC (yards after contact) carries, reminding us somewhat of Dameon Pierce, who is out for the season.

The Chiefs' top rated offense racked up 502 yards but the Texans made them work for everything and kept the point total relatively low. Christian Harris and Tavierre Thomas' TFL on Jerick McKinnon's 4th quarter field goal set-up run made it just that much more difficult for Harrison Butker, who missed the would-be winner from 51 yards.

And in overtime, Blake Cashman's 12-yard sack of Mahomes was a huge third down moment.

In the end, a Mills fumble gave the Chiefs the ball in scoring range as McKinnon ran it in from 26 yards out to send the Texans to their 12th loss.

Three division games are on tap as Houston looks to affect the title chase. The Jaguars are surging and the Titans are fighting to hold them off. These young Texans will bring everything they have to Nashville on a short week to go for a Christmas Eve upset.

Related Content

news

Royce Freeman "stayed ready", led Texans in rushing in 2022 debut

RB Royce Freeman averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the Texans loss Sunday to the Chiefs. But it was an impressive effort, because he'd spent the first 13 games of 2022 on the practice squad.

news

5 Things to Watch | Texans vs. Chiefs

Here are five things to watch when the Texans host Kansas City on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

news

What are the Chiefs saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Kansas City coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 15 matchup.

news

Week 15 vs the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup by the numbers.

news

Chris Moore "outstanding" against Dallas Cowboys

WR Chris Moore notched career highs in catches and yards in Sunday's loss at Dallas. But he wasn't just impactful on offense.

news

Week 14 vs. Cowboys | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Cowboys Week 14 matchup.

news

Texans defense needed "nail in the coffin" vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston's defense came up with a slew of big plays at Dallas, but they said they needed to make a few more to pull out a win.

news

Epic Afternoon, Wrong Ending | Booth Bites

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer breaks down Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans forced three turnovers and used two quarterbacks in a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Texans go unconventional, use 2-Quarterback offense vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston used both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel extensively at quarterback in the loss at Dallas.

Advertising