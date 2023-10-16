Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

Happy Monday to you.
The Texans are now 3-3 and they'll savor a victory with no games to play until October 29 in Carolina.
Houston never trailed the Saints in yesterday's 20-13 win at NRG Stadium, and we have a lot to rehash.
Let's start there: this is the first time since 2019 the Texans head into the bye at .500 or better. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has a nice perspective on things.
C.J. Stroud continues to impress. He tossed two more touchdown passes in the win.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle detailed Stroud and the offense's afternoon.
Stroud was picked off for the first time this season. He threw a first quarter interception, but the Texans still got a first down thanks to the safety skills of wide receiver Nico Collins.
How about the Texans' defense? They allowed 13 points in the game, and came up with big stops late to close down the win.
