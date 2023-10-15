VanderBlog: Texans Get Even, Get Bye   

Stroud threw his first career pick, but the ball came back to him right away on a Zack Baun fumble. So, the interception turned out to be a first down for the Texans. The three-game stretch of no sacks allowed by the offense also came to an end. Ultimately, the Texans overcame the obstacles, running for 120 yards, the second highest total of the year, and getting the two TDs through the air.

Now comes the bye and a chance to rehab, regen and reload. Tank Dell missed the game as he continues to recover from a concussion. Getting him and some others back will be a booster shot for a squad that's won three of its last four with gigantic opportunities ahead of them.