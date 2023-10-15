VanderBlog: Texans Get Even, Get Bye   

Oct 15, 2023 at 04:55 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

231015-vanderblog

Last week, the Texans gave up points on the final three possessions of the opponent.

This week, the Texans stopped the opponent on their final three possessions to earn win number three and a .500 record heading into the bye week.

This was a team victory, no doubt, but the defense should take a big bow after holding a weapons-heavy Saints team to 13 points, one week after a New Orleans blowout at New England.

For the second straight week, the Houston D kept the adversary to under 100 yards rushing. And yes, the Saints racked up over 400 total yards, including 353 off the arm of David Carr's brother, but that only matters in fantasy football as long as the goal line isn't breached.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Saints | Week 6

View the best photos from the Week 6 matchup between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

GAGNOLA
1 / 115
ZT2_0866
2 / 115
ZT2_0854
3 / 115
ZT2_0864
4 / 115
ZT2_0865
5 / 115
ZT2_0867
6 / 115
ZT2_0729
7 / 115
ZT2_3093
8 / 115
ZT2_3099
9 / 115
ZT2_3028
10 / 115
ZT2_2999
11 / 115
ZT2_3109
12 / 115
ZT2_3159
13 / 115
ZT2_3110
14 / 115
ZT2_3154
15 / 115
ZT2_3103
16 / 115
ZT2_3117
17 / 115
ZT2_3364
18 / 115
ZT2_3365
19 / 115
ZT2_3361
20 / 115
ZT2_3452
21 / 115
ZT2_3476
22 / 115
ZT2_3482
23 / 115
ZT2_3477
24 / 115
ZT2_3483
25 / 115
ZT2_3497
26 / 115
ZT2_3639
27 / 115
ZT2_3638
28 / 115
ZT2_3626
29 / 115
ZT2_3629
30 / 115
ZT2_3637
31 / 115
ZT2_3560
32 / 115
ZT2_3628
33 / 115
ZT2_3625
34 / 115
ZT2_3559
35 / 115
ZT2_3497
36 / 115
ZT2_3556
37 / 115
ZT2_3507
38 / 115
ZT2_3520
39 / 115
SchultzHL
40 / 115
JM1_4358
41 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS5_9298
42 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9314
43 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9292
44 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9297
45 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9283
46 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9287
47 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9291
48 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9278
49 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9277
50 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS5_9281
51 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9047
52 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9064
53 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9024
54 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9082
55 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9016
56 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9018
57 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8891
58 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9005
59 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8879
60 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9009
61 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8899
62 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9013
63 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8894
64 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8736
65 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8605
66 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8581
67 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8586
68 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8708
69 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8699
70 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_8578
71 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8311
72 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8317
73 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8297
74 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8293
75 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8314
76 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8307
77 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8287
78 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8281
79 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8302
80 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
JM1_5728
81 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5610
82 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5326
83 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5487
84 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5255
85 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5581
86 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5277
87 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5263
88 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5170
89 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5241
90 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5226
91 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5254
92 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5211
93 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_5180
94 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
ZT2_4984
95 / 115
ZT2_4909
96 / 115
ZT2_4905
97 / 115
JM4_9248
98 / 115
ZT2_4842
99 / 115
ZT2_4899
100 / 115
ZT2_4889
101 / 115
ZT2_4721
102 / 115
JM2_6849
103 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM4_9243
104 / 115
JM2_6550
105 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_4913
106 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS5_9281
107 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
JM2_6190
108 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_6799
109 / 115
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
CS2_8780
110 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8595
111 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8764
112 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8775
113 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8741
114 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
CS2_8770
115 / 115
CASSIE STRICKER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ask the Texans about last week's game, when they had to settle for too many field goals. That was almost the case this week but two C.J. Stroud touchdown passes, with two Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals, on stalled drives, gave Houston its winning total.

The Texans were able to get some pressure on Carr and tallied two sacks. But the former Clements Ranger was able to shake free to make some plays and keep the New Orleans threat going.

Steven Nelson's third interception of the year ended the final Saints drive, and he wasn't alone in what was an all-hands-on-deck defensive effort.

Stroud threw his first career pick, but the ball came back to him right away on a Zack Baun fumble. So, the interception turned out to be a first down for the Texans. The three-game stretch of no sacks allowed by the offense also came to an end. Ultimately, the Texans overcame the obstacles, running for 120 yards, the second highest total of the year, and getting the two TDs through the air.

Now comes the bye and a chance to rehab, regen and reload. Tank Dell missed the game as he continues to recover from a concussion. Getting him and some others back will be a booster shot for a squad that's won three of its last four with gigantic opportunities ahead of them.

The Titans lost to the Ravens and the Jaguars beat the Colts, so the division remains tight. It's still relatively early and it's time to take a breath after what has been a nice launch of the DeMeco Ryans era.

Related Content

news

VanderBlog: Learning in Atlanta 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5
news

VanderBlog: Unforgettable day at NRG Stadium

The Texans' big win has Marc Vandermeer excited about the potential in DeMeco Ryans' squad
news

Vanderblog: Texans earn first victory of the season in Jacksonville

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3
news

VanderBlog: Rally stalls - but some good signs 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 31-20 loss to the Colts
news

Battling in Baltimore | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer shares his opinions after the 25-9 loss in Week 1 at Baltimore
news

Fun Finale in New Orleans | VanderBlog

The Houston Texans wrapped up the preseason with an entertaining road victory over the Saints. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer recapped it...and pondered what's next.
news

VanderBlog: Crescent City Clash 

 Vandermeer breaks down the longtime rivalry between the Texans and Saints
news

VanderBlog: Learn and Move On 

Marc Vandermeer reflects on the 28-3 Preseason Week 2 loss to Miami
news

VanderBlog: Texans and Dolphins Meet Again 

One last VanderBlog before the preseason debut at NRG Stadium versus the Miami Dolphins
news

VanderBlog: Big Two Weeks Ahead

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts from Preseason Game 1 and the upcoming week ahead
news

VanderBlog: Firsts In Foxborough

The Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 20-9 in their 2023 preseason opener
Advertising