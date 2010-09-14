Vote for Foster for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Running back Arian Foster is nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Foster rushed 33 times for a franchise-record 231 yards (7.0 avg.) with three touchdowns to pace Houston to a 34-24 win in front of a sold-out crowd at Reliant Stadium.
Vote for Foster until 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 17, by clicking HERE.
Also nominated for the award are: Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall.