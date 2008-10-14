Vote for Kubiak, Super Mario

Defensive end Mario Williams had two sacks versus Miami.





For the fourth consecutive week, a member of the Texans has been nominated for NFL weekly honors.

Today, the league announced that coach Gary Kubiak is one of the NFL Coach of the Week nominees, while defensive end Mario Williams is up for NFL Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row.

Kubiak helped guide the Texans to their first win of the season as well as a team-record 485 net yards of offense Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Reliant Stadium. His call for a quarterback draw on fourth down gave the Texans the 29-28 win after Matt Schaub rushed three yards into the end zone with three seconds left in the contest.

Williams' four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble helped the Texans limit the Dolphins to only two third down conversions in eight attempts. With six sacks this season, Williams is tied for fourth in the NFL and is on pace for a career-high 19 sacks this year.