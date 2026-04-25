DRAFT TRACKER: All the news, photos, and videos from the 2026 NFL Draft

Day one of the 2026 NFL Draft delivered a trade and an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans. Day 2 saw two Big Ten players join the team. What will happen on Day 3? Follow along in the app for real-time draft pick updates.
DAY 3
Houston added to the offensive line again on Day 3, selecting G Febechi Nwaiwu out of Oklahoma with pick No. 106.
Next, the Texans traded with the Chargers, sending pick No. 117 to Los Angeles in exchange for picks No. 123 and No. 204.
With the 123rd pick they added Clemson LB Wade Woodaz.
Sticking with the defense, Houston selected S Kamari Ramsey at No. 141.
Houston also selected WR Lewis Bond out of Boston College and LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana. Bond is the all-time receptions leader at Boston College and Fisher helped lead Indiana to their first-ever national title last season.
New Houston Texans G Febechi Nwaiwu had a strong career at Oklahoma. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics.
DAY 2
The Texans were active early, trading into the 36th slot to select DT Kayden McDonald out of Ohio State. The 2025 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year joins one of the top defensive units in the NFL.
The full trade sent picks 38 and 91 away for the 36th and 117th slots.
Houston stood pat with the No. 59 pick and reeled in TE Marlin Klein from Michigan. The physically imposing tight end runs well after the catch and can line up in a lot of different looks according to Texans Radio Analyst John Harris.
DAY 1
Described as a mauler who is going to fight for every rep by Texans Radio Analyst John Harris, Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge heard his name called after Houston moved up to No. 26.
New Houston Texans G Keylan Rutledge had a stellar career at Georgia Tech. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of Georgia Tech/GT Athletics.
|ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
|1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
|2 (38TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
|2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
|4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS)
|4 (117TH FROM RAIDERS)
|5 (141ST FROM BROWNS)
|7 (243RD FROM NINERS)