 Skip to main content
Advertising

DRAFT TRACKER: All the news, photos, and videos from the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:06 PM
DraftTracker_2026

Day one of the 2026 NFL Draft delivered a trade and an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans. Day 2 saw two Big Ten players join the team. What will happen on Day 3? Follow along in the app for real-time draft pick updates.

DAY 3

Houston added to the offensive line again on Day 3, selecting G Febechi Nwaiwu out of Oklahoma with pick No. 106.

Next, the Texans traded with the Chargers, sending pick No. 117 to Los Angeles in exchange for picks No. 123 and No. 204.

With the 123rd pick they added Clemson LB Wade Woodaz.

Sticking with the defense, Houston selected S Kamari Ramsey at No. 141.

Houston also selected WR Lewis Bond out of Boston College and LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana. Bond is the all-time receptions leader at Boston College and Fisher helped lead Indiana to their first-ever national title last season.

📸 Febechi Nwaiwu in Action | 2026 NFL Draft Day 3, Pick 106

New Houston Texans G Febechi Nwaiwu had a strong career at Oklahoma. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics.

Oklahoma Sooners Game 12 LSU Oklahoma Football Norman, Oklahoma Game Start Time: 2:30 PM CT Game Date: November 29, 2025 Photo By: OU Football/JBaker
1 / 6

Oklahoma Sooners Game 12 LSU Oklahoma Football Norman, Oklahoma Game Start Time: 2:30 PM CT Game Date: November 29, 2025 Photo By: OU Football/JBaker

JOHN BAKER/OUFB/JOHN BAKER
TUSCALOOSA, AL - November 15, 2025 - Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. Photo By Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
2 / 6

TUSCALOOSA, AL - November 15, 2025 - Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. Photo By Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma

Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, AL - November 15, 2025 - Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Ryan Fodje (#70) and Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. Photo By Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
3 / 6

TUSCALOOSA, AL - November 15, 2025 - Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Ryan Fodje (#70) and Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. Photo By Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma

Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
NORMAN, OK - December 19, 2025 - Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) during the College Football Playoff First Round game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma
4 / 6

NORMAN, OK - December 19, 2025 - Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (#54) during the College Football Playoff First Round game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma

Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners Game 12 LSU Oklahoma Football Norman, Oklahoma Game Start Time: 2:30 PM CT Game Date: November 29, 2025 Photo By: OU Football/JBaker
5 / 6

Oklahoma Sooners Game 12 LSU Oklahoma Football Norman, Oklahoma Game Start Time: 2:30 PM CT Game Date: November 29, 2025 Photo By: OU Football/JBaker

JOHN BAKER/OUFB/JOHN BAKER
Oklahoma Sooners Game 10 Alabama Oklahoma Football Tuscaloosa, Alabama Game Start Time: 2:50 PM CT Game Date: November 15, 2025 Photo By: OU Football/JBaker
6 / 6

Oklahoma Sooners Game 10 Alabama Oklahoma Football Tuscaloosa, Alabama Game Start Time: 2:50 PM CT Game Date: November 15, 2025 Photo By: OU Football/JBaker

JOHN BAKER/OUFB/JOHN BAKER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DAY 2

The Texans were active early, trading into the 36th slot to select DT Kayden McDonald out of Ohio State. The 2025 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year joins one of the top defensive units in the NFL.

The full trade sent picks 38 and 91 away for the 36th and 117th slots.

Houston stood pat with the No. 59 pick and reeled in TE Marlin Klein from Michigan. The physically imposing tight end runs well after the catch and can line up in a lot of different looks according to Texans Radio Analyst John Harris.

DAY 1

Described as a mauler who is going to fight for every rep by Texans Radio Analyst John Harris, Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge heard his name called after Houston moved up to No. 26.

Read the analysts' takes on Rutledge.

📸 Keylan Rutledge in Action | 2026 NFL Draft Day 1, Pick 26

New Houston Texans G Keylan Rutledge had a stellar career at Georgia Tech. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of Georgia Tech/GT Athletics.

Rutledge, Keylan-07
1 / 5
Danny Karnik/Danny Karnik
Rutledge, Keylan-08
2 / 5
Danny Karnik/Danny Karnik
Rutledge, Keylan-11
3 / 5
Danny Karnik/Danny Karnik
Rutledge, Keylan-12
4 / 5
Danny Karnik/Danny Karnik
Rutledge, Keylan-14
5 / 5
Danny Karnik/Danny Karnik
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check out quotes from Rutledge's interview with the media after he was selected.

And read what Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio said after day one of the draft.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (38TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS)
4 (117TH FROM RAIDERS)
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS)
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)
1500x500 (11)

Related Content

news

PICK IS IN: LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana drafted at No. 243 overall

The Texans ended their 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Indiana's first-ever First Team All-American linebacker.

news

PICK IS IN: WR Lewis Bond from Boston College drafted at No. 204 overall

With pick No. 204, Houston adds to the wide receiver room.

news

PICK IS IN: S Kamari Ramsey from USC drafted at No. 141 overall

Houston stayed on the defensive side of the ball with the 141st pick.

news

PICK IS IN: LB Wade Woodaz from Clemson drafted at No. 123 overall

Houston selected a linebacker with the 123rd pick.

news

TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Chargers, add No. 123 and No. 204 picks

Houston sent the No. 117 pick to Los Angeles in the deal.

news

PICK IS IN: G Febechi Nwaiwu from Oklahoma drafted at No. 106 overall

Houston selected a guard with the 106th pick.

news

PICK IS IN: TE Marlin Klein from Michigan drafted at No. 59 overall

Houston selected a physical tight end with the 59th pick.

news

PICK IS IN: DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State drafted at No. 36 overall

The Texans traded up for the 2-time First Team All-ACC guard.

news

TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Las Vegas Raiders, now hold 36th pick in 2026 Draft

The Houston Texans executed their first trade of the day, moving up in the second round of the draft.

news

PICK IS IN: G Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech drafted at No. 26 overall

The Texans traded up for the 2-time First Team All-ACC guard.

news

TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Bills, now hold 26 pick in 2026 Draft

The Houston Texans executed their first trade of the day, moving up in the first round of the draft.

Advertising