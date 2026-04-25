DRAFT TRACKER: All the news, photos, and videos from the 2026 NFL Draft

Day one of the 2026 NFL Draft delivered a trade and an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans. Day 2 saw two Big Ten players join the team. What will happen on Day 3? Follow along in the app for real-time draft pick updates.

DAY 3

Houston added to the offensive line again on Day 3, selecting G Febechi Nwaiwu out of Oklahoma with pick No. 106.

With the 123rd pick they added Clemson LB Wade Woodaz.

Sticking with the defense, Houston selected S Kamari Ramsey at No. 141.