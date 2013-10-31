Wade Phillips talks father's memorial service

Wade Phillips lost his father nearly two weeks ago, and is still coping with it. The Texans' defensive coordinator spoke to the media Thursday afternoon after practice, and the Bum Phillips' memorial service on Tuesday night was the first thing he addressed.
"I want to publicly thank Joel and Victoria Osteen for having the memorial at Lakewood Church, and all the people there," Phillips said. "I want to make sure that gets out, because it was really great for our family. I appreciate that."
Bum Phillips died at his ranch in Golidad, Texas on October 18. His son was there when he passed, and then traveled with the Texans to Kansas City the next day. Sunday night at the end of the first quarter, the Texans will play a special tribute video of the former Houston Oilers head coach. When Wade Phillips was told about this, he said his heart is still heavy.
"I didn't know that, but don't get me going here," Phillips said. "It goes in waves. It's not something that you get over quickly. It's a club you don't want to be in."
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