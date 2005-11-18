Week 10 injury report

Injury Report: Texans vs. Chiefs (11/20/05)
Texans Inactives:QB Dave Ragone, C Tyson Walter, WR Donovan Morgan, RB Tony Hollings, S Jason Simmons, CB Demarcus Faggins, TE Matt Murphy, DE Jerry Deloach.
Chiefs Inactives:QB Damon Huard, S Jerome Woods, T Will Svitek, T Jeremy Parquet, T Willie Roaf, WR Marc Boerigter, DT Ryan Sims, DE Khari Long.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Texans
S Jason Simmons(Hamstring): Out
T Todd Wade(Knee): *Out
CB Demarcus Faggins(Hamstring): *Doubtful
RB Domanick Davis(Knee): Questionable
WR Jerome Mathis(Hamstring): Questionable
WR Andre Johnson(Hamstring): Probable
*DE Gary Walker(Shoulder): Probable
G Todd Washington(Neck): *Probable
G Zach Wiegert(Ankle): *Probable
Chiefs
*DT Ryan Sims *(Foot): Out
*S Jerome Woods *(Hamstring): *Out
*DE Carlos Hall *(Thigh): *Questionable
*CB Dexter McCleon *(Groin): *Questionable
*WR Samie Parker *(Knee): *Questionable
*T Willie Roaf *(Hamstring): *Questionable
*T Kevin Sampson(Shoulder): Questionable
DT John Browning(Knee): *Questionable
WR Dante Hall(Knee): *Probable
Friday, Nov. 18*
Chiefs changes
T Willie Roaf(Hamstring):Doubtful
Chiefs additions
CB Eric Warfield(Hamstring): *Probable
STATUS DEFINITIONS
Probable -- 75% chance player will play in the game
Questionable -- 50% chance player will play in the game
Doubtful -- 25% chance player will play in the game
Out -- Player will not play in the game
