Week 12 injury report

*Texans at Ravens (12/4/05)
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Texans
S Jason Simmons(Hamstring): Doubtful
CB Demarcus Faggins(Hamstring): *Questionable
RB Domanick Davis(Knee): Probable
DE Gary Walker (Knee): *Probable
Ravens
*S Will Demps *(Knee): *Out
*FB Justin Green *(Wrist): *Out
*RB Musa Smith *(Leg): *Out
*T Orlando Brown *(Back): *Questionable
*LB Ray Lewis *(Thigh): *Questionable
*CB Chris McAlister *(Thigh): *Questionable
*SS Ed Reed *(Ankle): *Questionable
*RB Chester Taylor *(Foot): *Questionable
*G Keydrick Vincent *(Thigh): *Questionable
*TE Todd Heap *(Foot): *Probable
*KR BJ Sams(Leg): Probable
Thursday, Dec. 1
Ravens changes
*RB Musa Smith *(Leg): *Injured reserve
Ravens additions
FS B.J. Ward(Thigh): Probable
STATUS DEFINITIONS
Probable -- 75% chance player will play in the game
Questionable -- 50% chance player will play in the game
Doubtful -- 25% chance player will play in the game
Out -- Player will not play in the game