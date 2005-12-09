Week 13 injury report

Injury Report: Texans at Titans (12/11/05)
* *
Wednesday, Dec. 7
* *
Texans
DT Junior Ioane(Calf): Doubtful
*
LB Frank Chamberlin(Hamstring): *Questionable
*
WR Jabar Gaffney(Ankle): *Questionable
RB Domanick Davis(Knee): Probable
*
CB Lewis Sanders(Hip): *Probable
*
DE Robaire Smith(Neck): *Probable
*
DE Gary Walker (Knee): *Probable
*
Titans
**
*TE Erron Kinney *(Knee): *Out
*
*WR Roydell Williams *(Wrist): *Out
*
*WR Drew Bennett *(Knee): *Questionable
*
*RB Chris Brown *(Ankle): *Questionable
*
*DE Travis LaBoy *(Elbow): *Questionable
*
*QB Steve McNair *(Back/Ankle): *Questionable
*
*WR Sloan Thomas *(Groin): *Questionable
* *
Friday, Dec. 9
Texans changes
DT Junior Ioane(Calf): Out
*
CB Lewis Sanders(Hip): *Questionable
* *
STATUS DEFINITIONS
Probable -- 75% chance player will play in the game
Questionable -- 50% chance player will play in the game
Doubtful -- 25% chance player will play in the game
Out -- Player will not play in the game