Week 17 by the numbers vs. the Jaguars | Daily Brew

One last home game for the 2022 season is one last opportunity to get a W at home in 2022 season…although it technically occurs on the first day of 2023. It's also a chance to get a win over Jacksonville again.

Here is my "By the Numbers" look at Week 17 against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars:

9 - The Texans haven't lost to the Jaguars in five calendar years - December 17, 2017. The Jaguars won the division on that day in Duval County, but nine contests later, the Jaguars are still looking for their next win over the Texans.

1 - The Texans have a one-game winning streak after beating the Titans last week, but the one here actually pertains to the number of interceptions that Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown in the last seven games. On the flip side, he's thrown 14 TDs in the same number of games.

3 - In the first eight games of the season, Texans DL Ogbo Okoronkwo had three QB hits.

6 - In the previous six games of the season, Ogbo had six QB hits.

0 - In the first eight games of the season, Ogbo didn't register a sack.

4.0 - In the previous six games of the season, Ogbo has four sacks and has been a general menace getting to the QB, playing the run and dominating on the edge. The Alief Taylor product had two sacks in last week's win over Tennessee.

0 - In the first eight games of the season, Ogbo didn't register a TFL.

7 - In the last six games, Ogbo has seven TFLs, including three in the last game against Tennessee.

11 - The Texans have generated 11 total takeaways in the last five games.

+3 - The Texans are in the positive with a plus-three in turnover margin in the last two games, as well. They are plus-four in the aggregate in the last three games.

158.33 - On his final drive against Tenessee, Davis Mills put together a 158.33 passer rating, a perfect rating. He completed all four of his passes for 69 yards and the game-winning TD.

372 - The Texans have gone a full calendar year since winning a game at NRG Stadium. The last win at home was December 26, 2021 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

125 & 4 - Since 1991, only three rookies have ever posted 125+ tackles and four interceptions in their inaugural campaign. One guy you probably don't know and that's former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso in 2013. One guy you'll remember and that is Brian Cushing in 2009 for your Texans. The third got added to the list last week - Jalen Pitre who picked off the final pass of the game against Tennessee. The former Baylor star has 126 tackles and four interceptions which lead the Texans with two more games to play.

Alright, that's going to do it. Hope to see you on Sunday! Let's GO!