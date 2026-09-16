Week 2 Injury Report | Texans vs. Bengals

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|DE
|Jadevon Clowney
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Jake Hummel
|Groin
|DNP
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Hamstring
|LP
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Hand / Wrist
|FP
|LB
|Wade Woodaz
|Thumb
|FP
Cincinnati Bengals
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|DT
|B.J. Hill
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|Back
|LP
|DE
|Shemar Stewart
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed