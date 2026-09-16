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Week 2 Injury Report | Texans vs. Bengals

Week 2 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans versus Cincinnati Bengals game.

Sep 16, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
REG2- ir

Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
DEJadevon ClowneyKneeDNP
LBJake HummelGroinDNP
TEDalton SchultzNot Injury Related - RestDNP
WRNico CollinsHamstringLP
DEWill Anderson Jr.Not Injury Related - RestLP
TTrent BrownHand / WristFP
LBWade WoodazThumbFP

Cincinnati Bengals

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
DTB.J. HillNot Injury Related - RestDNP
QBJoe BurrowBackLP
DEShemar StewartKneeFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG2-h2w

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