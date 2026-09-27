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Texans Inactives: Week 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sep 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans Inactives

  • Brevin Jordan (TE No. 9)
  • Nico Collins (WR No. 12)
  • Collin Wright (CB No. 37)
  • Ed Ingram (G No. 69)
  • Nate Thomas (T No. 78)
  • Jadeveon Clowney (DE No. 90)

View the Indianapolis Colts inactives here.

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