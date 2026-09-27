Texans Inactives: Week 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Texans Inactives
- Brevin Jordan (TE No. 9)
- Nico Collins (WR No. 12)
- Collin Wright (CB No. 37)
- Ed Ingram (G No. 69)
- Nate Thomas (T No. 78)
- Jadeveon Clowney (DE No. 90)
View the Indianapolis Colts inactives here.
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