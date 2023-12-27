Welcome back K-Jack: Kareem Jackson re-joins Texans | Daily Brew

Dec 27, 2023 at 04:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

kjack

The Texans will practice today at the Houston Methodist Training Center in preparation for the Tennessee Titans. Those two face-off at noon CT inside NRG Stadium.

Also: Kareem Jackson is back with the Houston Texans.

You might have missed the **news yesterday** afternoon, but with team captain Jimmie Ward headed to injured reserve, the team was in need of help at the safety position. So the Texans claimed Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos, and the 2010 first-rounder is back where his NFL career began.

Jackson played two seasons with head coach DeMeco Ryans on the Texans defense, and with 16 career interceptions he's second in franchise history only to Johnathan Joseph, who has 17. He also trails Joseph by one in the interceptions returned for a touchdown category. J-Joe had four, and Jackson has three.

He was also fun on the microphone during the 11-win season of 2018. Below is the best of his "KJack TV" locker room interviews.

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is this evening at NRG Stadium. Texas A&M and Oklahoma State are squaring off, and kickoff's at 8 p.m. CT.

Last night at the Chairman's Reception for the bowl game, Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris hosted Texans All Access live from the event, and had a slew of guests, including the great Dan Pastorini.

Related Content

news

Hunting for a Win | Daily Brew

I was in my living room Christmas Eve and there it was – a playoff picture graphic on Sunday Night Football, complete with the Texans in the 'In the hunt' column.
news

Cleveland, Caserio and the Best Christmas Eggnog | Daily Brew

A little over a year ago, the Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns. The QB match-up was Kyle Allen for the Texans vs. Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. 
news

The latest on C.J. Stroud, a cinematic treatment & awards | Daily Brew

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, and the win at Tennessee got the cinematic treatment from the Texans TV crew.
news

Additions, the playoff picture and questions answered | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans hit the practice field today to get set for the Browns. There's been an addition to the squad, too. 
news

One Game at a Time (Sort of) | Daily Brew

Shhh, don't tell Coach Ryans, Nick Caserio or any of the players I'm doing this - but I'm checking out the playoff picture and (gasp) looking ahead.
news

Happy Victory Monday! Re-living the Texans triumph over Titans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won a big one in Tennessee and now sit two games over .500 with three games remaining.
news

Hijacking the Brew to Rant | Daily Brew

Allow me to hijack the Daily Brew to make some points of a personal opinion. These don't necessarily reflect those of the organization.
news

Revving up for the Titans this weekend | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get set for the Titans and a Sunday showdown in Nashville.
news

Important Wednesday on deck & Desmond King's journey | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will hit the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, and cornerback Desmond King is happy he's back in town after spending time with the Steelers.
news

Texans and Titans – It's On!  | Daily Brew

OK, the 24-hour rule has expired. We all need to get over what happened Sunday and gear up for Tennessee. I should really be specific here that the players and coaches need to. You can do what you like.
news

The day after...and looking ahead for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans remain in the playoff hunt, but they're facing a slew of injuries to key players from Sunday's loss at the Jets.
Advertising