Welcome back K-Jack: Kareem Jackson re-joins Texans | Daily Brew

The Texans will practice today at the Houston Methodist Training Center in preparation for the Tennessee Titans. Those two face-off at noon CT inside NRG Stadium.

Also: Kareem Jackson is back with the Houston Texans.

You might have missed the **news yesterday** afternoon, but with team captain Jimmie Ward headed to injured reserve, the team was in need of help at the safety position. So the Texans claimed Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos, and the 2010 first-rounder is back where his NFL career began.

Jackson played two seasons with head coach DeMeco Ryans on the Texans defense, and with 16 career interceptions he's second in franchise history only to Johnathan Joseph, who has 17. He also trails Joseph by one in the interceptions returned for a touchdown category. J-Joe had four, and Jackson has three.