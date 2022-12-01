What are the Browns saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Dec 01, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the Texans offense

"They have multiple receivers that are big play receivers. A tight end that's making plays for them in the pass game. Big, big offensive tackles. So it's a unique challenge with our defense on the field. But in particular, I think their running back is outstanding."

Browns Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Texans offense

"They have a great running offense. A great running back as well. A great coaching staff as well."

Stefanski on Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce

"I think he's outstanding. A load to bring down. You see him running away from people. Breaking tackles. He has speed out there."

Owusu-Koramoah on Pierce

"He might be one of the toughest backs that I've watched. Short guy, but he's also very stocky. Second in breaking tackles in the NFL. Fourth (in yards) after contact. He's a tough back and he knows how to shift his body around. He must be doing a lot of core exercises in the offseason. His balance is immaculate.

Browns Linebacker Sione Takitaki on Pierce

"He's a good back. Runs really low. I think he's like third in yards after contact in the NFL. Really good back. He can dust you and he can run you over. We definitely have to be prepared for him. He brings a lot to the table. We're well aware of him."

Stefanski on the Texans defense

"You have to be really, really precise in what you're doing. Then pressure. Man pressure. On first and second down they're doing a really nice job of being an aggressive front. Line movement. Really a focal point for us in defending that scheme."

