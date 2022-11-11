What are the Giants saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's general impressions of the Texans

"Lovie Smith does a great job. I thought (Houston Texans general manager) Nick Caserio has done a great job of selecting some young players on their roster that are good football players. (Defensive back Jalen) Pitre and (cornerback Derek) Stingley (Jr.) and (running back Dameon) Pierce have all really contributed. They play a lot of young players."

Daboll on the Texans Defense

"I think they have some good veteran players on the defense in particular. (Defensive lineman) Jerry Hughes is a guy that I'm familiar with at Buffalo, and he's playing at a high, high level right now, which I'm not surprised with. (Defensive lineman) Mario Addison is back there; (linebacker Christian) Kirksey (is back there.) They've got a lot of players. They're competitive, and we're going to need to be at our best."

Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale on Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce

"I don't know who said something to him or did something to him to make him so angry, but that might be the angriest runner in the league. He is, I'll give you my comparisons again: Old, old school, (former running back) Earl Campbell, Jamal Lewis. He's one of those big power backs that has great balance. Runs mad every time he touches it. Has quick feet. It's going to be (a) tough assignment.

Martindale on Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks and the Texans pass-catchers

"They've got great speed with Cooks out there. Their receiving corps is good, and their tight ends are really talented as well."