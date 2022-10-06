What are the Jaguars saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson on the Texans

"Their win-loss record may not be what they think it should be or where it should be. But this is a good football team. They're aggressive defensively. They're young. They fly around. It's a group you better come ready to play."

Pederson on Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks

"Veteran guy. He's quick. He's slippery. He knows defense. He knows how to get open. He's kind of the focal point, offensively, in the passing game for them. We've got to understand where he is and how they move him around."

Pederson on Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce

"He was somebody we liked in the Draft. He's a load. He's thick and he's solid and had a nice 75-yard run last week and he's capable of doing that. It's got to be all hands on deck, obviously, to get him on the ground."

Pederson on the Texans Defense

"Number one thing is they play fast. You see them fly around. They try to create one line of defense with their 'backers and their d-line. Active group up front."

Pederson on Texans Defensive Back Jalen Pitre

"He's very active. You're going to find him around the line of scrimmage somewhere. He's a good blitzer. A good tackler. He's active in the passing game. He's somebody that you definitely have to keep an eye on."

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell on Texans Quarterback Davis Mills

"He has athleticism and he's able to command the offense. He throws RPO's. He throws the deep passes."

Caldwell on Cooks

"He's a guy that they go to. He's their guy that, when it's time to get the ball to or a critical play, they're looking for him. Anytime you have a guy that's a volume player, that has the skillset that he has, it's going to be a tough day."

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor on the Texans Defensive Front

"I think it's an underrated defensive line. Having been in the division last year and playing them twice, and coming out of those games they have a talented young pass rush group. Then you add Jerry Hughes, who's had a lot of production in this league for a long, long time, he does a great job. As they roll through guys, the edge players are pretty good. (Jonathan) Greenard does a good job. (Roy) Lopez is a great player. Maliek Collins, all those guys. Then you add Mario Addison potentially back into the mix, I think it's a talented front that does a good job and presents a lot of problems."

Taylor on Stingley Jr.

"He's a really good player. The number three overall pick, obviously you have a lot of talent. You can see that they have a lot of confidence in him. He's shadowed premiere players in this league already. Followed Mike Williams around. He's a guy that can make plays on the ball. He's a guy that can be sticky in coverage. He's a big, physical, long player, which just presents issues any time the ball's thrown his way. He had a couple nice pass breakups in the red zone against Indianapolis earlier on. You just see his length. You see his confidence, the way he plays."

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Texans Defensive Back Derek Stingley Jr.