What are the Titans saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Oct 27, 2022 at 05:02 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel on Texans RB Dameon Pierce

"Strong runner. Explosive cutter. Puts his foot in the ground. He's got great vision. They give it to him in a few different schemes. Whether it's the zone scheme and he stretches and cuts. He sets his blocks up extremely well. If there's space in there, he usually finds it. Runs hard through the second level, whether that's behind his pads, or spins. Great challenge. They're throwing him the football. They've gotten it to him in some screens in the passing game. He's playing well."

Vrabel on Mills

"I think he looks more in control. I think he's trying to get the ball out of his hands quicker, especially on some of those possession downs. He's mobile. He's throwing the ball to pretty much all parts of the field."

Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen on Pierce

"I think Pierce is a hell of a back. I think he is tough. He runs hard. He's got a jump cut-ability. He stretches and cuts, and he tries to finish runs. He is a physical, physical runner."

Bowen on the Texans Offensive Line and Quarterback Davis Mills

"I think they're doing a good job up front. I think they play physical in the run game. I think the o-line's done a good job protecting their quarterback. Their quarterback's done a really good job not taking sacks and not turning it over."

Titans Defensive Lineman Jeffery Simmons on Pierce

"It starts with the running back. They've got a good running back that runs the ball pretty hard."

Titans Linebacker David Long, Jr. on Pierce

"I like his game. He runs hard. But we'll be prepared and come into the game ready."

Long on Mills

"He's a tough young kid. We'll be ready for any new looks. I like him as a quarterback."

Titans Linebacker Bud Dupree on the Texans offense

"It starts with a good o-line up front, starting the with the tackles. The running back is emerging. Guys are coming along well. They're going to come out swinging hard at us."

Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the Texans

"It seems like every time we go down there, no matter what's going on in their building, or in their organization, they're going to play us tough. That's been the case for the last several years now. So I have a lot of respect now for the way they come out and battle and play."

Tannehill on Texans DB Derek Stingley, Jr.

"He's playing well. He's got his hands on a few balls. He has good instincts. Good range. Good speed. Good man coverage skills. Obviously they play a lot of zone, too, and he's got a good feel for where his zone is. Definitely a quality corner, and he's playing well, early on in his career."

Titans Running Back Derrick Henry on the Texans Defense

"They do a lot of moving things. They play with a lot of energy. They play with a lot of effort. Guys are always around the ball. I think they play well together on defense."

