What Devin "Motor" Singletary's big day might mean for offense's future

Nov 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231115-singletary-player-of-the-week
CASSIE STRICKER

Of the many heroes in the Texans' 30-27 walkoff win at Cincinnati on Sunday, running back **Devin Singletary was awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week**.

The man nicknamed 'Motor', sliced his way through the Bengals for 150 yards on 30 carries. One of those rushing attempts was a 6-yard touchdown run that gave Houston a 20-7 advantage in the third quarter.

He also caught an 11-yard pass, which came the play before his touchdown burst.

The veteran was consistent throughout, as he ended the first half with 62 yards on 12 carries. Singletary went back to work after the intermission and pounded away at the Cincinnati defense. It was the first time all season the Texans had a ball-carrier finish with more than 100 rushing yards in a game, and according to quarterback C.J. Stroud, it helped the passing game get explosive plays. Stroud completed eight passes of 20 yards or longer in the triumph.

"Once we get the running game going, you can see the play-action starts working, the drop back pass," Stroud said. "It makes my job a lot easier, so shout-out to the running game and we've got to keep that going."

"Outstanding game, outstanding performance by him," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. "The way he ran the ball. The way he finished. It's still impressive sitting back and watching it again today. Very, very happy with what 'Motor' has done."

Singletary now has a team-high 359 rushing yards this season, with the rushing touchdown as well as a touchdown pass he threw to tight end Dalton Schultz in the Week 4 win over the Steelers.

Ryans was enthused by the way Singletary performed at Paycor Stadium in Sunday's victory.

"It's encouraging to see just the way his style, the way he finished, the way he made guys miss when they had one-on-one opportunities," Ryans said.

It's the second time in as many weeks a Texan has picked up the award. Last week, Stroud was the conference's offensive player of the week after he torched the Buccaneers for five touchdown passes.

Houston hosts the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at NRG Stadium.

