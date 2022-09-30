What the Chargers are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Texans Quarterback Davis Mills

"He's a quality player. I felt that way last year. He played very well against us last year. He has a good pocket presence. He's very accurate with the football. He has mobility. He's just at the beginning, but you can see that he's giving them a chance every Sunday. He's improving as a player."

Staley on Texans Defensive Back Derek Stingley Jr.

"Outstanding prospect. He's a very complete corner. He has man-to-man cover ability, bump [coverage], off in slot. He can judge the ball deep, outstanding at judging the ball deep. Instincts, open-field tackling. You saw him cover a lot of the premier receivers in the game, and then on his own team. Outstanding prospect. I think that he's off to a good start. They're having him travel with the premier guys, so they clearly have the confidence in him to do that, as a rookie. I enjoyed scouting him. Good player."

Staley on Texans Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green

"He's a very well-rounded player. I think he's a complete offensive lineman. Complete in the run game. Complete in pass protection. I really have a lot of respect for him as a player."

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill on Mills

"I thought he was savvy even as a rookie. But I feel like he has more control of that offense. He looks a lot more comfortable. He looks like he's in command there."

Chargers Safety Derwin James on the Texans as a whole

They are playing as a team in all three phases of the ball. Special teams is playing well. The quarterback is getting the ball out well, and they're running the ball, too, with the rookie and some of the older guys they have over there."

Chargers Linebacker Chris Rumph, II on the Texans offense

"They're a great offense. They got a quarterback, they've got a great running back, a solid offensive line."

Chargers Offensive Lineman Jamaree Salyer on the Texans Defense

"Very athletic front. Obviously they have really great rushers. A really veteran rusher in Jerry Hughes. I didn't play him in college, but I got to see him play, Jonathan Greenard. Very athletic front, very athletic rushers and very talented, so it'll be a great challenge for us.

OL Trey Pipkins III on the Texans Defense