What the Denver Broncos are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Broncos QB Russell Wilson on the Texans

"They're a really good football team and are coached really well. Coach Lovie Smith is a tremendous football coach. I got to play them last year. They do some really special things and have some really great players, so we have to be ready."

Broncos DB Kareem Jackson on facing the Texans, for whom he played from 2010 through 2018

"For me, obviously Houston is one of those places that will always resonate with me just because of the time that I spent there, regardless of who's coaching there and who's playing there. I'm sure there's still a couple of people over there that I'm friends with and that I know that were there when I was there. But for me at the end of the day, it's another opportunity for us on the schedule and we have to all approach it that way. I'm sure everybody else will."