What the Denver Broncos are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on the Texans Defense
"Those linebackers—they play fast and furious. I mean, it's unbelievable. Just the whole team is very much a penetration team. They cause a lot of disturbance."
Hackett on Texans WR Brandin Cooks
"He's got a lot of juice. We all know what he's done in his past, at all the teams that he's been with. He's an unbelievable vertical threat. We're going to have to know where he is at all times, because we know they're going to try to throw the ball down the field."
Hackett on Texans DB Derek Stingley, Jr.
"He's a special player. He's going to be really, really special. When we evaluated him being at LSU, he was very much a press corner. I think that's something he's done a really good job at in his past. Now he's learning the game. He's playing some more zone coverage and reading that. You could just tell."
Hackett on Texans Stingley and fellow rookie DB Jalen Pitre
"They're going to be good players. It's not too big for them. They are very comfortable with the speeds—it's not too fast. It's going to be a great challenge going against both those young guys."
Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten on the Texans Defense
"It's an attacking style of defense. Their downhill. They're extremely fast. It's a simplistic defense, but it allows them to play extremely fast."
Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero on Texans QB Davis Mills
"He's a good quarterback. He's got good mobility. Has the ability to throw accurately. He's a good player."
Evero on Texans TE O.J. Howard
"He's a big guy that can run. They do a good job of getting him in situations where you think they're going to run the ball, and then they get him vertically down the field.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson on the Texans
"They're a really good football team and are coached really well. Coach Lovie Smith is a tremendous football coach. I got to play them last year. They do some really special things and have some really great players, so we have to be ready."
Broncos DB Kareem Jackson on facing the Texans, for whom he played from 2010 through 2018
"For me, obviously Houston is one of those places that will always resonate with me just because of the time that I spent there, regardless of who's coaching there and who's playing there. I'm sure there's still a couple of people over there that I'm friends with and that I know that were there when I was there. But for me at the end of the day, it's another opportunity for us on the schedule and we have to all approach it that way. I'm sure everybody else will."
