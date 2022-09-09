What the Indianapolis Colts are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley on Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton

"Well, they did a great job. They didn't really show much in preseason, they've got an outstanding offensive line coach, Coach (George) Warhop who's had a lot of experience. It is a little bit of a guessing game trying to match it all together. I was fortunate enough to be with Pep at the Chargers for a year and have a lot of respect for him. His football knowledge, his ability to coach and get the most out of his players and we're seeing that part of it on the offensive line and the running game. You see a physical nature, a team that believes in running the ball and that part is not anything that we didn't anticipate seeing, we figured it would be like that. Some of the concepts, it is a little bit of a guessing game and is going to force us to adjust a little bit on the run. We're looking at a lot of film we have all offseason and into training camp. Different components, his background all the way back many years ago with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. There's a little bit of some intrigue because of the unknown. We're going to have to rely on our principles. We had a lot of different looks in training camp and we're going to have to utilize those banked experiences from that for this game."