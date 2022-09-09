What the Indianapolis Colts are saying about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich on the Texans
"We're going up against – on the road, a division opponent against a very good football team that's very well-coached and be very well-disciplined. I just think back to our second game against them last year. It was 10-0 at halftime; it's a tough game. I know we expect a good effort."
Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley on Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton
"Well, they did a great job. They didn't really show much in preseason, they've got an outstanding offensive line coach, Coach (George) Warhop who's had a lot of experience. It is a little bit of a guessing game trying to match it all together. I was fortunate enough to be with Pep at the Chargers for a year and have a lot of respect for him. His football knowledge, his ability to coach and get the most out of his players and we're seeing that part of it on the offensive line and the running game. You see a physical nature, a team that believes in running the ball and that part is not anything that we didn't anticipate seeing, we figured it would be like that. Some of the concepts, it is a little bit of a guessing game and is going to force us to adjust a little bit on the run. We're looking at a lot of film we have all offseason and into training camp. Different components, his background all the way back many years ago with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. There's a little bit of some intrigue because of the unknown. We're going to have to rely on our principles. We had a lot of different looks in training camp and we're going to have to utilize those banked experiences from that for this game."
Reich on Hamilton's offense
"With Pep being the coordinator, there is that little bit of element of unknown. Every team faces it Week 1 for the most part, even if it's the same coordinator. You've had the whole offseason to work on a couple change-ups, a couple complements to things that you've done. So, just got to play good, sound football."
Colts QB Matt Ryan on Texans Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith's defense
"Yeah, going back to 2008 man, playing against them in Chicago. They are disciplined, there's no doubt about it. They play physical and they've always taken the ball away. I think that's the one thing – having played against him 15 years ago and playing against him this week, they are going to be disciplined, they are going to be aggressive with trying to get the ball out. They've always done a great job at creating turnovers. That's going to be a big point of emphasis for us, ball security and making sure we're making good decisions with the football and when it's in our hands we're protecting it as best we can."
The Texans will host the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.