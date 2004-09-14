Wong, in his third season as a Texan, has started all 33 games since his arrival in Houston. He switched from the left side to the right side this season. Wong posted five tackles and the team's lone sack in the Texans' season-opening loss to San Diego.
Wong Q&A
