WR Phillip Dorsett: "I'm in the best shape of my life right now"

Phillip Dorsett is back for his second season with the Houston Texans after a 2021 campaign cut short by a leg injury.

A former high school track star, Dorsett wakes up and runs sprints in the offseason to start his training. Head Coach Lovie Smith says Dorsett's speed is just one of the attributes he brings to the Texans offense.

"Well, his skill set, one of the fastest guys on our team," Smith said. "Has good movement. And you know, I talk to Phillip an awful lot about when you're from the University of Miami, and you wore number 4, I mean, I know one great player that wore it. Devin Hester wore that number. So, I'm always giving him a little bit of flak on that. But he has ability, he can catch the ball and he'll make you miss in the open field. The only thing that's stopped some of his growth in the league has been injury. But he's out there right now, if we can keep him healthy, heel help us a lot.

Dorsett, a first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, played in six games for three teams last year, Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston. After one week on the practice squad last year, the Texans signed the veteran wide receiver to their active roster prior to Week 14 against the Seahawks. Each week, his production increased, as he grew more comfortable in the offense and in his chemistry with QB Davis Mills.

Now in his eighth NFL season, Dorsett has been a full participant in OTAs with the Texans and says he feels healthier and faster than ever in his career.

"I get on the track every off season," Dorsett said. "You got to get on the track. I mean, if you get on the track, you stay in shape, make sure you're running 400s, 300s, 200s and your sprint work. It'll stay there until Father Time tells it to go. But I feel good. I feel I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life right now and I feel like I'm still getting faster."

In his three games with the Texans, Dorsett finished with six receptions for 107 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per catch before missing the final two games of the season.