Houston Texans
WR Tank Dell talks about "great recovery" in return from injury

Mar 18, 2024 at 02:48 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

With less than a month before the offseason conditioning program begins, all is well with Tank Dell.

The wide receiver's rookie campaign was cut short in early December with a leg injury in the win over Denver. He's been on the rehab trail since, and in a March 13 conversation with Texans TV, he shared how his comeback is progressing.

"It's been going great," Dell said. "I've been hitting the road full speed. Great recovery."

A third-round pick in last April's NFL Draft, Dell finished 2023 with 49 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards, and returned 11 punts for an average of 9.1 yards.

The University of Houston product has been a regular at NRG Stadium during the rehab process, and is appreciative of the guidance and support he's received.

"I'm giving all the props to our training staff and our strength staff," Dell said. "They've been getting me on the right road and I feel like I'm back and ready. I'm waiting on the lights to shine again and just to go out there as a team and go complete the mission."

The Texans begin offseason conditioning on April 15 at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center.

