Wrapping up the NFC South, Halloween | Daily Brew

Oct 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Happy Halloween and NFL Trade Deadline Day!

The Houston Texans had a busy Monday, back to work watching film from Sunday's loss at Carolina. John Harris put the Week 8 game in perspective in this week's Harris Hits and broke down the key plays in the 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Texans at Panthers, Week 8 | Big Play Breakdown

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media and gave an update on center Jarrett Patterson. The rookie was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after a pileup following a run play. Here is the latest on Patterson's injury and what the Texans might do at center in Week 9.

Texans lose another center to injury, latest on Jarrett Patterson

On this week’s Coach’s Show, Ryans recapped his view of the Carolina game and also discussed the Texans next opponent, the Tampa Bay Bucs, coming into NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Texans will wrap up their tour of the NFC South with their fourth consecutive game against the division: at Atlanta (Oct. 8), home vs. New Orleans (Oct. 15), at Carolina (Oct. 29) and Tampa Bay (Nov. 5). 

Halloween throwback: The Texans played a Halloween game against the L.A. Rams back in 2021 with fans decked out in costumes.

📸 | Texans Fans at NRG Stadium on Halloween 🎃

Check out Houston Texans fans that came out to NRG Stadium on Halloween for the Texans Week 8 matchup with the Rams.

And finally…

Combining costumes and sports is always a WIN. Check out this batter during Arizona State's costume scrimmage:

