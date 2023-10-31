Wrapping up the NFC South, Halloween | Daily Brew

Happy Halloween and NFL Trade Deadline Day!

The Houston Texans had a busy Monday, back to work watching film from Sunday's loss at Carolina. John Harris put the Week 8 game in perspective in this week's Harris Hits and broke down the key plays in the 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media and gave an update on center Jarrett Patterson. The rookie was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after a pileup following a run play. Here is the latest on Patterson's injury and what the Texans might do at center in Week 9.

On this week’s Coach’s Show, Ryans recapped his view of the Carolina game and also discussed the Texans next opponent, the Tampa Bay Bucs, coming into NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Texans will wrap up their tour of the NFC South with their fourth consecutive game against the division: at Atlanta (Oct. 8), home vs. New Orleans (Oct. 15), at Carolina (Oct. 29) and Tampa Bay (Nov. 5).